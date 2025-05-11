What Made The Creation Of Blue LED Lights So Special?

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are so ubiquitous that it's easy to forget just how much society relies on these underappreciated technological wonders. Yet, the history of the LED goes back further than most people imagine, with the Russian inventor Oleg Losev first exploring the concept of solid-state luminescence in the 1920s. Although LEDs were created as early as 1927, it wasn't until 1962 that the first commercial LED product became available — the SNX-100 GaAs LED, which sold for $130. The first LEDs only emitted red light; it wasn't until 1972 that George Craford developed the yellow LED, with a green LED following in the same decade.

The blue LED can also trace its history back to the 1970s. These were initially developed by RCA with a view to making a slimline TV, and although a blue LED was developed, it wasn't bright enough to be practical. Ultimately, the project was shelved when RCA withdrew funding. It wasn't until 1992 that this problem was solved and a practical blue LED was created, a development that resulted in a Nobel Prize in Physics for Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano, and Shuji Nakamura. The importance of this cannot be overstated, as the addition of blue to the "LED palette" allowed us to save money by switching to LED lightbulbs, enabled full color LED screens, and even Blu-Ray. In short, it transformed LEDs from a useful innovation to a groundbreaking technology.

