You May Not Have Traffic Lights In The Future

Traffic lights are an ever-present part of road safety in the modern world. Drivers make their way through a series of intersections to get to their destination. The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that there are almost 330,000 traffic signals at intersections across the United States, and that three-quarters of these light arrays would be well-served with technological improvements to make them more efficient.

It seems that lights are rarely timed well, and they pose unique challenges to motorcycle riders who commute at their own schedule and may easily get stuck at a stalled red. But red lights, and traffic light signals altogether may soon be a thing of the past. The future of travel is moving at a breakneck pace, and with the introduction of autonomous vehicles looming on the horizon, the need for a safety measure that helps manage roadway mobility and deliverer drivers and their passengers to their destination unscathed may soon be outdated. Technology has revolutionized the way that people move. Green Car Congress notes that fuel economy has seen a sharp rise over the decades, and a transition to EVs that is taking place now will only continue this improvement.

The truth is, however, that the way people think of roadway access is changing, and it's possible that smart car design may do away with the need for lights altogether in the very near future.