Koenigsegg Regera Top Speed: How Fast Can The Hybrid Supercar Actually Go?

For most people who know cars, the name "Koenigsegg" needs no introduction — though sometimes a quick spell-check. If there's one thing these cars are famous for, it's being fast. Alarmingly fast, even, as evident in just about every model the company ever produced, dating back to the original CC8S. And if you thought those were extreme, wait until you see the Regera, a car to which Koenigsegg affixed the title of "Megacar," owing to how it seemingly outclasses many hypercars in terms of outright speed. But how fast is it, really?

The answer is: That's actually a good question. Koenigsegg has limited the top speed of the car to 255 mph, or 410 km/h, which is still eye-wateringly quick, of course. However, it doesn't touch the likes of the few cars that have broken 300 mph, a barrier that's difficult but not impossible to breach in road-legal cars. That still leaves us with the fundamental question, though — if the car is electronically-limited to 255 mph, how fast would it go with those limiters removed?

Sadly, we don't have a spare Regera lying around to try this out with, nor have any owners been reckless enough to disable this electronic limiter and truly figure it out. Instead, we'll have a look at the physics of driving that quickly, compare it to similar cars, and have a look at its overall characteristics to come up with a rough theoretical estimate. Let's start with the Regera itself, namely its powertrain and aerodynamic characteristics — the two properties that matter most in land speed running.