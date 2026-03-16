5 Gas Station Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

If you've been a car driver for quite some time, you probably do a lot of vehicle-related things automatically. Common road safety rules like putting on your seatbelt before you start the car or using your turn signal and checking all your mirrors before you switch lanes should already be ingrained in your muscle memory, much like knowing what each button does on your vehicle and when to utilize them. You should also already know when to make your next visit to a gas station and what you need to do with your car when you get there.

Unless you live in the state of New Jersey where it's still against the law to fuel your own vehicle at a gas station, you ought to be well-acquainted with pumping your own gas. The problem with high-frequency tasks like this though is you tend to do it on autopilot, and may even be tempted to rush through the process, making you susceptible to the occasional slip-up, which could lead to serious consequences.

Below is a list of potential gas station mistakes you should avoid on your future visits, whether you're a driving expert or a newbie. Doing so should ensure that you go through the activity safely and efficiently, and without having to spend too much money.