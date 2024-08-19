What The Recirculation Button Does On Your Car (And When To Use It)

As a responsible car driver, you need to make a habit of employing basic car safety moves like wearing your seatbelt while you're inside the vehicle and using the signal to turn or switch lanes. You should also familiarize yourself with your dashboard by knowing what all the warning lights mean and what the many buttons do.

Advertisement

At the center portion of the dash is the center console, where you will find controls for your car's air conditioning and climate control system that allows you to control air flow in your vehicle. Some of the buttons and knobs may already be familiar to you. The A/C indicator, when lit up, means cool air will blow out from the vents. The fan icon signifies how strong you want the air blowing out of the vents to be. Auto enables automatic temperature control. So what is the car icon with the counter-clockwise circular arrow button for?

That's called the air recirculation button, and depending on when you press or activate it, it can make your time inside your vehicle a more comfortable experience. To save you the trouble of consulting your owner's manual for an in-depth explanation of what the car feature does, we'll briefly explain what air recirculation means and the most applicable times to enable or disable it in your vehicle.

Advertisement