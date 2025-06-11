Stop Overpaying For Gas—This Is The Best Day To Buy
Car owners looking to stretch their budget will want to pay attention to what day they stop at the pump, according to research from GasBuddy. The report, which analyzed fuel pricing patterns in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., shows that the cost for a fill-up can vary from day to day. Wallet watchers will usually find that Monday is the day to save the most, as the data reveals the start of the workweek has the lowest price at the pump in 30 states (including D.C.). If Monday isn't ideal, then Tuesday is the next-best option, with this day offering the cheapest fuel in 19 states.
There are a couple of outliers. For those buying gas in Hawaii, GasBuddy says Wednesday is the best day at the pump. With fill-ups costing an average of $4.48 per gallon in the Aloha State versus $3.15 nationwide, every penny can matter. Of course, some regions tend to have cheaper gas than others. Meanwhile, Utah is the only state where the most affordable gas is sold on the weekend — Sunday, to be specific.
Weekend fill-ups come with premium prices
If weekends are the time to run chores, like filling up the car, you might want to think twice if you're trying to save a buck. GasBuddy reports that Saturdays are the most expensive days to purchase gas in 16 states, followed by Sundays in 12 states. If your plans involve starting the weekend early, Friday isn't the day to save money at the pump in 10 states (including D.C.). Regardless of the day, remember that different octane ratings have different meanings and price tags.
Midweek fill-ups can also be pricier, depending on the location. In eight states (Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia), Thursday gas station stops come with higher per-gallon costs, while the same thing occurs on Wednesdays in four states (Alaska, Nevada, New York, and Wyoming). These midweek spikes often reflect regional supply patterns and local market dynamics. Utah again stands out, as the Beehive State is the only state with the most expensive gas on Tuesdays.
Major cities follow national patterns
The 10 largest U.S. cities by population largely mirror the national trend that favors Mondays for cheaper fill-ups, with six of these areas having the lowest gas prices on that day. New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Dallas all offer better pricing for early-week stops at the pump. Monday proves particularly advantageous for drivers in Los Angeles and San Antonio, as Saturday brings the highest prices.
Tuesday claims best-price honors among the remaining big cities: Houston, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Austin. Meanwhile, weekend pricing premiums remain consistent across most large cities. Saturday ranks as the most expensive day for buying gas in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Antonio, and San Diego. In contrast, Houston and Austin drivers will encounter the highest prices on Sunday, while New York City stands out with Wednesday as its most expensive day. Friday is not the day to purchase gas and save money in Chicago or Phoenix. If buying on a more expensive day is a must, regardless of where you live, you still don't want to know what happens if you put regular gas in a premium car.