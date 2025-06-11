Stop Overpaying For Gas—This Is The Best Day To Buy

Car owners looking to stretch their budget will want to pay attention to what day they stop at the pump, according to research from GasBuddy. The report, which analyzed fuel pricing patterns in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., shows that the cost for a fill-up can vary from day to day. Wallet watchers will usually find that Monday is the day to save the most, as the data reveals the start of the workweek has the lowest price at the pump in 30 states (including D.C.). If Monday isn't ideal, then Tuesday is the next-best option, with this day offering the cheapest fuel in 19 states.

There are a couple of outliers. For those buying gas in Hawaii, GasBuddy says Wednesday is the best day at the pump. With fill-ups costing an average of $4.48 per gallon in the Aloha State versus $3.15 nationwide, every penny can matter. Of course, some regions tend to have cheaper gas than others. Meanwhile, Utah is the only state where the most affordable gas is sold on the weekend — Sunday, to be specific.