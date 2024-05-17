Why Are There Warning Signs About Using Your Cellphone While Pumping Gas?

It's common knowledge that using your phone while driving is not a smart idea, but it may not be the only car-related activity where your phone may prove to be dangerous. You may have noticed signs at your local gas station warning against the use of cell phones while refueling your vehicle, often labeling these devices a fire hazard on par with smoking cigarettes or unauthorized containers.

The general thought behind these warnings is that the electric discharge held by cell phones and similar devices will create sparks that can result in a fire or explosion while at the pump. Seems believable enough, right? Well, in the eyes of experts, these warnings are a bit far-fetched. Numerous tests conducted by the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Petroleum Equipment Institute, and the Federal Trade Commission aimed to simulate a range of scenarios where a mobile phone could cause a fire while pumping gas all resulted in nothing happening.

In a 2022 interview with USA Today, Michael Marando of the National Fire Protection Association stated that the chance of a phone sparking such an accident is practically non-existent. "For me to say there's no risk, I can't really do that, because there could be some really, really one-in-a-several billion chance that it could possibly happen," Marando shared. "There's just there's too many factors that have to line up that it's extraordinarily rare."