The Reason Why You Should Never Pump Gas With Your Car Running

Turn your car off when you're at the gas pump, or else it will explode. Besides not putting diesel in your gas car, it's the first lesson you learn when you get behind the wheel. While brief, the lesson strikes fear into nearly every young driver's heart, ensuring every car at the gas station is off — but how true is it really?

You should never leave your car running when pumping gas, so let's go ahead and get that out of the way first. When your vehicle is running, it produces heat and electricity, which are the last things you'd want coming into contact with gasoline, which is highly flammable. While gas stations use a clever way to shut off pump handles, they're still covered in gas particles that could easily ignite.

It isn't a surefire recipe for disaster, but all it takes is one instance of those vapors coming into contact with your heat-producing catalytic converter. Similarly, any number of electrical faults, like a faulty spark plug, could easily create a spark and ignite gasoline vapors. So, unless you know the exact status of every piece of your car — which is highly unlikely — you should always turn your vehicle off before pumping gas.