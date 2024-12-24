Why It's Illegal To Pump Your Own Gas In New Jersey

There is a law in Alabama that makes it illegal to wear a fake mustache in a church if it causes laughter. In Nebraska, you can't get married if you have an STD. Using reptiles in religious services is banned in Kentucky, dyeing baby chicks is prohibited in Illinois, catching fish with your bare hands is outlawed in Indiana, and pumping your own gas is illegal in New Jersey.

These regulations may seem absurd, but they really are in place, just like many bizarre driving laws in states across the country. Most were likely passed for good reasons and should be understood within the context of American society at the time when they were enacted. They are, for the most part, relics that lawmakers haven't gotten around to repealing or amending yet.

There is an interesting story behind each of these laws, but most people probably don't color their baby chicks or use reptiles during religious ceremonies. Yet, everyone pumps gas, usually on their own — except in the state of New Jersey. Here's why.