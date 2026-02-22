Paying For Premium At The Gas Pump Doesn't Mean That's What You'll Get

Refueling with premium gas can add a significant amount to your annual bill compared to buying regular gas, but in New York, buyers might be receiving lower grade fuel regardless of what they pick. A recent study published by The City found that the vast majority of gas stations in New York had failed inspections by city officials at least once since 2023. Across those inspection failures, incorrect octane levels in gas samples was cited as the main offence.

Ensuring that you fuel your car with the correct octane gas is important, since using a lower grade can result in knocking or engine damage. However, since there is no way for drivers to independently verify the octane of the gas they're buying every time they fill up, they have little choice but to trust the gas station to deliver the correct product.

City inspection officials carry out periodic inspections to check that gas stations are compliant, but the study suggests that the scale of the problem is making it difficult for inspectors to keep up. According to inspection records, 702 gas stations in the city were caught selling gas with mislabeled or incorrect octane during the study period. The city checked 729 gas stations during that period, so only 27 stations consistently met the required standard.