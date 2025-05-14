9 Fuel Myths You Really Should Stop Believing

You're running late, the fuel gauge is dangerously low, and you're convinced that turning off the air conditioning and rolling down the windows will stretch those last few drops of gas enough to get you where you're going. We've all heard little tips like this, maybe through a friend, mechanic, or even on some car forum thread.

Advertisement

Since most cars use fuel, it's no surprise that drivers are always looking for ways to cut down on fuel costs or modding cars for better fuel economy. And there's no shortage of fuel tips out there, be it from family, friends, or the internet. But it won't take long before you run into some questionable advice.

You see, not all of these tips are grounded in fact, and many do little more than waste your time or add inconvenience to your life. To help separate fact from fiction, we've identified nine fuel myths you really should stop believing.