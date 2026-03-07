15 Cool Gaming Gadgets That Were Released In 2025

Generally speaking, it's hard to make a cool gaming keyboard. Don't get us wrong: There are plenty of great, highly-rated gaming keyboards available, but they're generally only for keyboard nerds. The Dry Studio Battleye 74.5 RT, though, is a bit different.

Fundamentally, the Battleye is nothing too new. It's a 75%-ish Hall effect keyboard that offers all the benefits of the technology, including improved durability, adjustable actuation, and rapid inputs. Where it stands out, though, is the design. First up, the feet. While most keyboards have feet that are either extended or retracted, the Battleye's feet can be adjusted between 6 and 11 degrees in increments of 0.5 degrees.

That said, the Battleye's highlight is undoubtedly its body. It's a CNC aluminum case with a honking big rotary knob and circular touchscreen in the top-left. The knob lets you switch keyboard modes, while the screen lets you keep track of said modes. It even shows a "power gauge" that indicates how hard you're pressing a key — the sort of funky touch we appreciate, even as all these end up ballooning the cost of the keyboard to more than $300.