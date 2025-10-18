5 Highly-Rated Gaming Keyboards That Won't Break The Bank

The RK Royal Kludge R65 is a wired mechanical gaming keyboard that features a 65% design with 66 keys and PBT keycaps. The 65% and 75% keyboard sizes are some of the more popular options for gamers thanks to their smaller, lighter form factor and focus on gaming-first controls versus a full productivity spread. The R65, in addition to looking pretty slick with multi-colored hot-swappable cream switches, includes a nifty volume knob and RGB backlighting. Mechanical keyboards are really popular, but they're also notoriously loud. Thankfully, RK and other brands are moving towards gasket-mount designs with multiple layers that help absorb sound, as seen on the R65. The removable Type-C wired connection is a plus since it lets you use your own cable.

Build aside, the R65 supports Windows, macOS, Linux, as well as Android and iOS. Keys can be reprogrammed with QMK/VIA; if that jumble of letters makes no sense to you, don't worry. QMK is an open-source computer input firmware known for being highly customizable, and VIA is a browser-based alternative. Basically, the point is that this keyboard can support a wide range of devices and be programmed to taste without proprietary software. Couple that with the hot-swappable keys, and you could use it for decades even if Royal Kludge went out of business.

The Royal Kludge R65 retails for $59.99 on Amazon. It earns a 4.6-star average based on over 1,300 reviews. Reviews seem to agree it sounds great, and the keycaps feel good on the fingers, making for a solid typing experience. For only about $5 more, you can get a tri-mode version that includes a 3,750mAh battery and support for 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired modes.