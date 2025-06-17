65% Vs. 75% Keyboard: What Is The Difference Between These Two Sizes?

When setting up your workstation — whether at home or in the office — one of the things you're probably most particular about is your keyboard, and for good reason. It can be a bit of a space hog, so its size will largely dictate how much you can fit into your desk. That's why before even deciding on what other extra peripherals like speakers, lighting, and desk organizers to get, it's best to pick out a keyboard first.

There are multiple keyboard sizes out there for every need. If you typically work with numerical data and calculations, the full-size long keyboard with 104 keys is ideal for you. If you need something more compact but doesn't sacrifice functionality, then you're better off with the 87% keyboard. But if all you're after is minimalism and portability, the smallest 60% keyboard sounds more like your style.

Besides these three major keyboard sizes, though, you'll also frequently encounter two other options: 65% and 75%. These keyboards are very close in percentage, so it's easy to mistake one for the other. But upon closer inspection, they actually have distinct features. Let's go over how the 65% keyboard differs from the 75% layout.