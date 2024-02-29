Razer Seiren V3 Review: Plug And Play USB Microphone Power

There are two things that the vast majority of the tech world can agree on. One, we all love simplicity. Two, nobody wants bad audio. The latter applies to the sending and receiving sides of any technological equation. As a result, companies have long strived to create simple plug-and-play USB microphones that provide high-quality audio without the need for XLR cables, audio interfaces, or even so much as an acknowledgment of the fact that those items exist in the world of gaming and streaming.

A few years ago we brought you a review of one of gaming technology staple Razer's first entries in the category with the Razer Seiren Pro – this was followed up by devices with different functionality and price tiers — devices like the Seiren V2 X. Now, Razer is back with the newest entrant into this category: the Razer Seiren V3 Chroma. On the surface, it appears to have everything one could want in a USB mic for streaming or gaming. It uses USB-C, has a built-in high-pass filter to manage excess noise, and, as is a staple of any Razer product, comes with fun-to-look-at RGB LED features that are reactive to over 300 Chroma-enable game titles. Let's dive in.

Razer provided a Seiren V3 Chroma for this review.