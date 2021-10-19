Razer Seiren V2 Pro and V2 X ramp up simple audio capture

We’ve nearly reached the gaming company Razer’s yearly convention (in modern times: streaming event with lots of products), and a pair of devices have been revealed early. Razer itself revealed the Razer Seiren V2 Pro and the Razer Seiren V2 X, two streaming-friendly microphones made to deliver rich and clear audio for the masses.

The Razer Seiren V2 X is a USB streaming microphone that works with “plug and play convenience” as any good microphone should. Included is a 25mm Condenser Microphone created to capture “natural voice quality”. This mic works with a Supercardioid Pickup pattern, analog gain limiter, and a high pass filter to “block out unwanted low frequencies.”

The Razer Seiren V2 Pro is one step higher than the X, delivering 20Hz frequency response, 96 Khz sample rate, and on-unit volume control. Both microphones have on-mic gain control and a simple on/off light-up audio toggle (button). The pro has “greater noise suppression compared to traditional cardioid mics to ensure total vocal clarity.”

The Razer Seiren V2 X will cost approximately $100 USD and will be available at Razer online, RazerStores, and authorized retailers starting this week. The same locations will sell the Razer Seiren V2 Pro for around $150 USD.

UPDATE: To be extra clear, here, Razer Seiren V2 X and Pro work with 5 V / 350 mA power requirements, and they look VERY similar to one another. Both have 96KHz sample rate, 24 bit (bit rate), 20 Hz – 20 KHz frequency response, -34 dB (1 V / Pa at 1 kHz) sensitivity, max SPL at 120 dB, and 105 dB (A-weighted) signal-to-noise ratio. The biggest difference between the two microphones is the size – a 24mm Condenser Microphone (X) vs a 30mm Dynamic Microphone (Pro) – and that extra volume control knob on the Pro isn’t on the X.

The Pro also has a slightly more versatile industrial design – you can adjust it to sit at an angle, where the V2 X only sits upright. If those bits are worth the extra $50, go for it!