This Is The Best Third-Party Xbox Controller You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've worn down the sticks on the controller for your Xbox Series X or S, and you're thinking of getting a new one, you might consider something other than the typical option. Many Xbox gamers find the bundled controller to be the best gamepad for them, and others may enjoy the more premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for its enhanced customizability. But if you're looking to venture outside Microsoft's umbrella, there's never been a better time to be in search of a third-party controller to enable things you never knew your Xbox could do. There is healthy competition in the space from the likes of established players like Razer and Scuf in addition to up-and-comers like GameSir and 8BitDo.

The controller that is best will depend largely on the kinds of games you play and how much mileage you can get out of enthusiast features like stick and trigger curve tuning, button remapping, and extra paddles or bumpers. But which controller is the best overall? That's a bit easier to answer. To be the best, a controller has to work not only on your Xbox hardware, but anywhere you can access Game Pass from the cloud. It has to feel solid in the hand, with precision sticks and smooth buttons, and it must be customizable enough to meet nearly any player where they're at. It also can't be too overpriced compared to similar alternatives. We compared premium options across buzzy brands to separate the hype from the humdrum and looked at a number of reviews to figure out the top option for most players. If our top pick doesn't suit your fancy, we've got a runner-up and a budget option to choose from.