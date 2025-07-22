What Are The Benefits Of Hall Effect Keyboards And Are They Good For Everyday Use?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mechanical keyboards have swept the mainstream in recent years, saving typists and gamers alike from the scourge of cheap, mushy typing. However, a secret third option might prove to be even better. Most keyboards, from those found on the best Windows laptops to Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or Mac, are membrane keyboards which use a rubber or silicone layer under the keys to register presses. Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, use discrete, customizable switches for each key. In addition to being relatively cheap, the best mechanical keyboards can turn typing into a pleasure rather than a chore. But lately, you may have heard about the new kid on the block: Hall effect keyboards. Although they started out as gaming-centric products, they have also lately become great options for everyday typing.

Regular mechanical keyboard switches have been around since the early days of personal computing. They contain springs that keep two metal contacts separated, completing a circuit when the user presses down. Hall effect switches, by contrast, use magnetic fields. Each switch has two magnets facing each other, and as they get closer during a keypress, they generate a voltage field. This means Hall switches don't need contact to actuate a keystroke, and they can also sense exactly how far down they're being pressed. The actuation point can therefore be customized, enabling some very cool applications, especially for video gaming.

Although they've seen the most prominence in the gaming segment of the keyboard market, Hall effect keyboards are becoming more common among the average typist. So, are these futuristic input devices ready for prime time, or should the typical consumer still opt for a mechanical keyboard? Here's what you need to know.