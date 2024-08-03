What Is Razer Snap Tap? Why Some Gamers Think This Keyboard Is Cheating

The world of gaming is predicated on a delicate balance of trust. In games like "Overwatch 2," "Counter-Strike 2," and other competitive shooters, the most dedicated players use hard-won skills refined over thousands of hours of gameplay to eke out a win. Although things like computer specifications, specialized monitors, mice, and keyboards can give players an edge, it is assumed that all top players have access to the best PCs and gaming peripherals from a variety of brands. So, what happens when a new gaming keyboard introduces a feature that removes difficulty from gameplay and gives even casual players a true advantage over others? That's the question Razer answered when it released a new feature called Snap Tap, available now on its Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboard as well as other models.

Snap Tap solves a problem endemic to gaming with a mechanical keyboard. On other major brand keyboards, you must release a key before pressing a new one. This isn't an issue for tasks like writing, but in games, where moment-to-moment precision is life or death, input prioritization is much more consequential. For example, quickly moving left and right on a normal keyboard requires the A key to be released before the D key can trigger rightward movement. Snap Tap simply prioritizes the latest key to be pressed, ignoring any others that remain held down from prior inputs, and thus the D key can be pressed while the A key is still depressed. For some gamers, this is a step too far. While having a fancy keyboard isn't considered cheating, to have that keyboard doing extra work to improve your gameplay is something of a different beast. Some might argue that Snap Tap is corporate sanctioned cheating.