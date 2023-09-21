Razer's Huntsman V3 Pro Revealed: New Dial, Better Keys, In 3 Classic Layouts

Razer — which sells its top-of-the-line esports-focused gaming keyboards under the Huntsman series — has just updated this lineup at the company's RazerCon 2023 event in Irvine, California. These keyboards succeed Razer's older Esports-focused Huntsman V2 lineup from 2021 and include three new models that span different layouts.

The lineup starts with the Huntsman V3 Pro featuring full-size keys, a smaller tenkeyless version called the Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless, and a compact keyboard called the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini. All three keyboards feature improved versions of Razer's proprietary optical switches and get many feature updates over the last generation's models.

Features common to the three keyboards include Razer's improved second-generation Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, an easy-to-use multi-function digital dial, dedicated control buttons, and dual-purpose modifier keys. The full-sized and tenkeyless Razer Huntsman V3 Pro versions feature a magnetic wrist rest for added comfort. Other notable feature updates include a rapid trigger mode and adjustable actuation range. The new switches are rated for 100 million keystrokes and promise a long lifespan even with heavy usage.

The Huntsman V3 Pro keyboards will be available starting October 2023, with the full-sized version retailing for $249.99, the tenkeyless variant going for $219.99, and the Huntsman V3 Pro Mini selling for $179.99.