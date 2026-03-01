These Smartphones Will No Longer Get Updates Or Support In 2026

Every year, fewer and fewer people are upgrading their phones to a newer model. The reasons are obvious. Phones last much longer than they used to, and newer phones don't exactly scream "you should spend hundreds of dollars on me to replace something that already works." With wages stagnant and a RAM crisis making tech unnecessarily expensive, who would? Luckily, major manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and Apple have all pledged upwards of seven years of updates for their flagship phones. Nonetheless, your phone will eventually stop getting feature and security updates, and in 2026, there's a long list of them being cut off.

Our list is by no means comprehensive, since there are too many phone brands and models to realistically fit into one article. Further, some of these phones are no longer getting feature updates but are still receiving security updates, while others are losing all feature and security updates completely. Pay attention to this distinction; a device that's still getting security updates should be fully usable.

Also note that some of the phones on this list lost support in 2025, while others are losing it in 2026. If your phone is on this list, it might be a hint that you need to upgrade. Otherwise, there may be options for you if you're loathe to part with it.