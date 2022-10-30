This Gold Galaxy S21 Is The Most Luxurious New Android You Can Buy

But maybe you're one of the lucky ones born with the athletic prowess to become a pro athlete, have the sultry pipes to make it as a pop star, have access to a trust fund, or invested well in cryptocurrency. If so, you can probably afford to take your smartphone to, as Eugene Struthers would say, "a whole 'nutha level."

From the folks who brought you the most expensive PlayStation 3 console ever made comes another piece of wallet-crushing goodness: the most expensive Samsung Galaxy S21 ever made. For a mere $9,742.87 (at today's conversion rate), you too can have this "ultra unique edition" from Stuart Hughes; adorned in 24 carat gold, with an inlay of carbon and crocodile leather, finished off with hand-engraved gold flourishes along the bottom.

If 24 carat gold doesn't tickle your fancy, you can order it with 18 carat rose gold or platinum. It even comes with a "unique" wooden box and Certificate of Authenticity to wow and amaze your friends. This Samsung Galaxy S21 is the 512GB, unlocked model, so it should work on every network around the globe.

But is it really the most expensive Samsung in the galaxy? Apparently, there's a large enough market for these blinged-out baubles that not one, but three different companies (Stuart Hughes, Caviar, and Aurum Edition) make ultra expensive versions of everyday items. With so many options available, you'll have to decide what "luxurious" really means to you.