The 22CT Gold PlayStation 3 Supreme Is One Of The Most Expensive Consoles Ever Made

These folks claim it took "twelve weeks of unambiguous workmanship" to create each one of these ultra-expensive extravagances. The group only made three and sold them for £199,995 (roughly $320,000). But that was back when the pound sterling was worth more. This "l33t" console was honed from 56 ounces of solid 22-karat gold, and both sides of the disc tray slot were bedazzled with an astounding 58 individually set, flawless, half-karat diamonds totaling 26 carats in weight.

Twenty-two karat gold is only 92% pure, so it's not like it was decked with the good stuff (24kt), but as of this writing, it's still $1,518.40 an ounce. After some quick math, that adds up to $85,030.40 worth of gold. The value of a flawless half-carat diamond is a bit harder to nail down because of the exacting nature of diamond grading. But, if these beauties are genuinely "flawless," each one might be worth as much as $3,820 or as little as $450. Breaking out the calculator again, the 58 half-carat diamonds alone could be worth $221,560.

Combining the gold and diamonds, you have a high-end worth of this supreme PS3, sitting at $306,590.40. On the other end of the scale, it might only be worth $111,130.40. At today's exchange rates, that same £199,995 would equate to about $226,110.

Big gamble on such an opulent object that could potentially become an obsolete doorstop. Diamonds might be a girl's best friend, but the same probably can't be said for a gamer.