The Most Important Things To Understand About This Crypto Winter

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing a major, commodity-wide contraction that began in earnest in the final months of 2021. Bitcoin, Ethereum (down 49% and 45% from September 2021, respectively), and other stablecoin entities hit a period of freefall that was dubbed the Crypto winter in a June blog post by Gemini's leadership, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (via Gemini).

The pain that crypto investors are feeling at this moment seems to be linked to continued instability in the global financial marketplace, according to a report by Forbes Advisor. But this doesn't mean that the viability of cryptocurrencies as an alternative finance vehicle, or as an investment commodity, has ended. Instead, it simply signals vulnerabilities inherent to the assets in the same way that traders engaged in the stock, bullion, or real estate markets might seek to understand as they make their way through a time of depressed pricing levels.

The crypto winter conditions that have settled over the industry can be felt in both the pricing of the assets themselves and in the fortunes of cryptocurrency-aligned brands. Coinbase, for instance, has seen a price crater of about 76% in the last year, according to MarketWatch.

Exploding Topics noted that around one billion global traders would own cryptocurrencies in 2022, making the asset class something certainly newsworthy. It may be for this reason that a crypto winter is particularly poignant in relation to other economic woes that consumers are experiencing these days.