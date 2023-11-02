Galaxy S20, Note 20 Aren't Getting Android 14 Updates After All

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Last year, Samsung announced that going forward, its flagships would be getting four years' worth of Android updates, retroactive to the Galaxy S21 series and its contemporaries from 2021. This meant that the Korean electronics giant raised some eyebrows on Monday when it announced its Android 14/One UI 6.0 update, as it included the S20 series and its 2020 contemporaries, the Note 20 series, the Flip 5G, and Fold 2 in the list of supported devices.

The reporters at 9to5Google.com noticed that something was amiss and reached out to Samsung, getting confirmation on Thursday that the listing was in error. Those phones have been removed as a result.

"The wrong disclaimer appeared in the 'One UI 6 Update: 7 Tips for Making the Most of the AI Camera on your Galaxy' press release and we apologize for any confusion it created," reads the statement. "We have revised the disclaimer and have removed S20 series, Note20 series Fold2, Flip 5G, and Flip LTE from the eligible device list receiving One UI 6."