5 Hints That It's Probably Time To Upgrade Your Phone

Have a phone with a weak battery that takes too long to charge and/or drains quickly? A battery replacement can effectively make a phone perform almost like brand new, but a battery replacement may not be worth it for a couple of reasons. One, the cost. For example, imagine you've got an iPhone 14 Pro. Everyone knows it costs a lot to replace an iPhone battery unless you have AppleCare+. Best Buy, for example, charges $99 for a battery replacement on an out-of-warranty iPhone 14 Pro. Since you can trade in that phone for up to $300 with Apple, you're already almost halfway there to a new iPhone 17. You'd get a faster device with more years of software updates.

The other factor is risk. Phone manufacturers have long given up on making phones easy to repair. The iPhone 14 Pro battery replacement is moderately difficult and takes one to two hours, according to iFixit. That's assuming you don't accidentally break the back glass (or anything else) and unintentionally sign yourself up for more repair costs. It could be worse. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, for example, has a particularly difficult battery replacement process.

What we're saying is that it may make more sense (for some) to reinvest battery-replacement money into a new phone instead of keeping an old phone going longer when it's already several years closer to software obsolescence, especially if you've got a phone that's already more than three years old. Of course, some people will see a $99 battery replacement as the best decision, always. This is just one factor to consider alongside others down below.