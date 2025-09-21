What's The Average Lifespan Of An iPhone, And Are There Ways To Extend It?

It goes without saying that iPhones aren't cheap, yet for many, they have become essential. Between their call and text capabilities, a litany of work-related apps, and more, it can be difficult to go without. Unfortunately, like any piece of technology, iPhones aren't designed to last forever. There will inevitably come a day when they struggle to function, charge, or even fail to turn on at all, likely requiring a full replacement. To best prepare for this day, it's in your best interest to be aware of how long you can expect to get out of your iPhone with consistent use.

There's no guarantee that your iPhone will give out at a specific point, but there are certain time thresholds to be aware of. All in all, Apple anticipates its iPhones will last around three years, admitting that most are likely to last a bit longer. There's also the matter of battery degradation, which also occurs based on individual use. iPhone 14 and earlier batteries retain 80% of their capacity after 500 charge cycles, while iPhone 15 and later batteries retain 80% of their original capacity after 1,000 charge cycles. It can be replaced, though this is expensive and may not be worth it if the phone itself is already acting up. Additionally, over time, older iPhone models no longer receive iOS updates. There's no official statement from Apple regarding it, but on average, an iPhone gets 6-8 years of updates, making them less reliable and potentially prone to security breaches after that period.

Regardless of whether you have one of the best or worst iPhone models, it's important to take good care of your phone before it becomes unusable. Thus, following some best use and care practices will make all the difference.