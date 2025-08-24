Don't Buy A Used iPhone If It's Older Than This In 2025

Apple announced iOS 26 at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. iOS 26 will come pre-installed with the iPhone 17 series, expected to be unveiled in September 2025 — that's why September is typically the best time to get a good deal on Apple's flagship product.

Featuring a number of interesting innovations and an entirely new design, this new operating system requires an A13 Bionic chip and is not compatible with all iPhone models. The oldest iPhones compatible with iOS 26 are the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max), which debuted in September 2019. So, if you purchase an iPhone released before September 2019, you will not be able to install iOS 26.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, you should not spend money on a device that isn't compatible with the latest Apple features or new apps, nor should you expose your private data to potential security risks by using a phone that no longer receives software updates and patches.