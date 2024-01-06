The Best Time Of The Year To Get A Deal On Apple Products

Have you ever found yourself drawn to an Apple product only to get discouraged by the price tag? Well, you're not alone. The good news is you can still score a deal if you know when and where to look. The "when" is arguably more important since Apple rarely offers product discounts. Retailers, dealers, and authorized resellers do offer discounts, but not throughout the entire year.

This is partially because Apple follows a relatively strict product release cycle. iPhones are usually released in September, just like Apple Watches and accessories. iPads and MacBooks typically hit the market in spring, while software updates are deployed in autumn. Naturally, when a new product is announced, the price of older models drops. But that doesn't mean you need to wait for a new iPhone to come out to get the one you're after for a reasonable price. So, what is the best time of the year to get a deal on Apple products?