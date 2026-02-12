6 Hemi Engines That Weren't Built By Chrysler

"HEMI" and "Chrysler" go together like a horse and carriage. Whether it's the early, first-generation FirePower HEMI that debuted in the 1951 Chrysler New Yorker, the iconic 426 Street HEMI that powered iconic '60s and '70s muscle cars like the Dodge Charger R/T, or the late-model Gen III HEMIs that survive to this day, the American automaker is indelibly associated with hemi engines.

The thing is, though, the technology is far from exclusive to Chrysler. The HEMI name, after all, only truly denotes that an engine has hemispherical combustion chambers, nothing else. And, as you might expect given the simplicity of the concept, those kinds of heads were in use long before the first HEMI ever rolled off a Chrysler production line. Sure, Chrysler may have trademarked the HEMI (all caps) name, but it's not the only one to have built and used hemi engines in its vehicles.

We've covered non-Chrysler hemi engines and the cars they've powered before, including the Jaguar XK inline-6 and the Alfa Romeo Busso V6. But the world of Hemi engines not built by Chrysler extends far beyond these offerings and includes some attempts from Chrysler's U.S. rivals, too.