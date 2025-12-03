Why Ford's Only Hemi Engine Never Made It To A Production Car

Yes, Ford once had a hemi engine of its own. So why have you never heard about it? Because the hemi-headed V8 known as the legendary 427 SOHC "Cammer" engine never actually made it under the hood of a vehicle in production. This is largely due to the fact that the engine it was originally built to beat was outlawed before Ford ever had a chance to use it.

Designed in less than three months in an attempt to counter Chrysler's 426 Hemi ahead of the 1964 NASCAR season, Ford's single-overhead-cam 427 really showed a lot of promise. Engineers had created a two-valve, SOHC conversion of the 427 FE side-oiler, complete with a 6-foot roller timing chain, cross-bolted mains, revised oiling, and hemispherical combustion chambers. In its factory trim, the Cammer produced roughly 616 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, which was far more than any showroom Ford could ever realistically contain at the time.

Meanwhile, NASCAR leadership took notice. To them, the escalating engine war was turning standard stock cars into something so powerful they needed to crack down on it. So, NASCAR banned "special racing engines" like the 426 Hemi, nicknamed, "The Elephant" and the 427 SOHC Cammer. However, this wasn't the official end of Ford's racetrack-ready hemi engine.