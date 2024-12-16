5 Non-Chrysler Hemi Engines (And The Cars They Powered)

Chrysler is known for building Hemi engines, and it even trademarked the HEMI (all caps) name to signify to buyers that its vehicles have a unique powertrain. However, one of the interesting facts about the Hemi engine is that the term 'Hemi' does not refer to a specific engine brand made by a particular manufacturer. Instead, Hemi refers to an engine that uses a hemispherical combustion chamber in the cylinder head. This differs from the typical overhead valve or camshaft engines you find in most cars today in that Hemi engines have a combustion chamber shaped like the top half of a sphere, that's why it's called hemispherical or Hemi.

While HEMI engines powered many of Chrysler's most iconic cars, the first Hemi engine was actually from boat built by the Truscott Launch and Engine Company in 1901. It was, in fact, built for the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane during World War II, although it didn't see combat due to the end of the war. It wasn't until 1951 that Chrysler made its first Hemi engine and although it's the most popular manufacturer to use that design, it wasn't the only one.

These are five non-Chrysler Hemi engines that made it to the market and some of the cars they powered. Many of these engines are not as popular Chrysler's offerings in the United States, so you may not know them or the cars they came in. Nevertheless, you might be surprised to find that some of the most iconic cars in automotive history actually feature a Hemi engine.

