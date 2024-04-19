10 Of The Most Reliable Air-Cooled Engines Ever Made, Ranked

If you are not at least moderately informed about how engines work, you may still be aware that they all require water, or antifreeze, in order to function. It is true that some form of coolant is required to keep engines from overheating, but for some engines, the cooling is performed using air. Air-cooled engines feature cooling fins extending from the side of the cylinders and heads to help dissipate heat by having fast-moving air passed over them, and this can be done either by using a fan in a forced-air cooling system or by using the air naturally passing over the engine from being exposed as it travels.

Air-cooled engines once saw use in passenger cars, although it was never widespread. No modern cars or trucks use air cooling mostly because of emissions regulations. Because the cooling of the engine never stops, they take longer to heat up and produce more harmful emissions during this period of warming. Furthermore, the amount of power possible is limited because more power creates more heat and the ability to dissipate heat is greatly increased when introducing a water cooling system. However, lacking the plumbing, pump, and various seals of water cooling, air-cooled engines are often robust and reliable. Therefore, looking back through the archives of production engine catalogs, these are the most reliable air-cooled engines ever made for production cars or motorcycles, beginning with the least reliable.