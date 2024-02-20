Everything To Know About Jaguar's XK6 Inline-6 Engine

The Jaguar XK inline-six engine saw action in numerous vintage and post-modern production Jags, racing cars, and military vehicles from 1949 to 1992. Long before the Jaguar E-Type solidified the brand's reputation of making the world's most exotic, fastest, and most beautiful sports cars in 1961, the XK inline-six engine was notable for its smoothness, power output, and reliability.

However, Jaguar co-founder Sir William Lyons wanted his new engine to look beautiful under the hood, akin to an expensive Bugatti or Duesenberg engine. The result is the XK inline six-cylinder engine that debuted in the 1948 Jaguar XK 120. Boasting 3.4 liters of displacement, dual overhead camshafts, dual SU side-draft carburetors, and aluminum engine castings, the powerplant is as desirable to behold as the car itself.

Space, pace, and grace are merits buyers expect from a Jag, and the brand's first post-war engine ensured it took care of the "pace" factor. Producing 160 horsepower (at 5,000 rpm) and 195 lb-ft of torque at 2,500 rpm, the XK 120 could rush from zero to 60 mph in about ten seconds, not too shabby for a post-war sports car. Moreover, the "120" moniker refers to the car's top speed of 120 mph.