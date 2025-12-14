15 Cars Coming Out In 2026 That May Be Worth The Wait

By now, it's safe to assume that every fan of the Jaguar brand will have their own opinion of its imminent relaunch. It's been both very well publicized and very controversial, mostly thanks to its planned switch to an all-electric lineup and its intention to move upmarket, which has alienated many of its recent customers. Its Type 00 concept car threw further fuel on the fire, with a love-it-or-hate-it design that shares almost nothing in common with older Jaguar models.

While some people have admitted coming around to the Jaguar EV's design, many others remain staunchly opposed to the notion that it represents the future of the company. Either way, the Type 00 remains a preview of the brand's first production car in the new era, with other models planned to follow suit later.

The exact timeline for the production Jaguar EV's launch remains unclear, with the company being heavily affected by a cyberattack earlier in 2025. Jaguar's managing director told ABC News in October that the company still planned to open its order books in 2026, and that "deliveries will start relatively soon after that."