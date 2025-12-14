15 Cars Coming Out In 2026 That May Be Worth The Wait
While 2025 isn't quite over yet, it has already been a very eventful year for the car industry. Alongside the usual slew of new model launches, automakers in the U.S. have had to grapple with a rapidly changing political landscape which has seen new, punishing tariffs launched and EV incentives decimated. Prices for new cars have continued to rise over the year, and in September 2025, the average new price of a car hit an all-time high, surpassing $50,000 for the first time, according to Kelley Blue Book data.
It's too early to tell whether 2026 will be just as eventful, but whatever happens, buyers should still have plenty of interesting new car launches to look forward to. From affordably priced hatchbacks to high-end luxury grand tourers, buyers across all parts of the market might want to hold off on their new car purchases until these 15 upcoming models begin to hit dealerships.
Jaguar Type 00
By now, it's safe to assume that every fan of the Jaguar brand will have their own opinion of its imminent relaunch. It's been both very well publicized and very controversial, mostly thanks to its planned switch to an all-electric lineup and its intention to move upmarket, which has alienated many of its recent customers. Its Type 00 concept car threw further fuel on the fire, with a love-it-or-hate-it design that shares almost nothing in common with older Jaguar models.
While some people have admitted coming around to the Jaguar EV's design, many others remain staunchly opposed to the notion that it represents the future of the company. Either way, the Type 00 remains a preview of the brand's first production car in the new era, with other models planned to follow suit later.
The exact timeline for the production Jaguar EV's launch remains unclear, with the company being heavily affected by a cyberattack earlier in 2025. Jaguar's managing director told ABC News in October that the company still planned to open its order books in 2026, and that "deliveries will start relatively soon after that."
Afeela 1
While Apple might have given up on the idea of making its own electric car, another tech giant is pushing ahead with its plans to enter the auto industry. Sony plans to launch the all-electric Afeela 1 next year in partnership with Honda, with the car set to be built at the latter's East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio. According to Afeela, its debut car will have a range of 300 miles, a starting price around $90,000, and will be crammed with innovative tech.
The company touts its AI-powered navigation system, 360-degree spatial audio system, and AI-powered voice assistant as being key highlights, alongside a customizable bar between the headlights that can display information about the car's remaining range or digital stickers of the driver's choosing. It's certainly an intriguing addition to its segment, and the reassurance of Honda build quality might help tempt buyers away from the likes of Tesla and Lucid. Pre-production of the car began in July 2025, with mass production set to begin sometime in 2026.
Rivian R2
The 2025 Rivian R1T Tri earned one of our highest review scores of the year, combining range, practicality, and supercar-rivaling straight line performance into one package. However, given its starting price of around $100,000, it was never going to be a huge volume seller. It's just too expensive, and even entry-level versions of the R1T are a long way from affordable, with a starting price north of $70,000. Thankfully, buyers without that kind of cash to spend shouldn't have to wait too much longer to get their hands on a more affordable Rivian, since the R2 SUV is set to arrive sometime in 2026.
The Rivian R2 was first unveiled in 2024 and, to date, has kept much of its original spec sheet unchanged. That includes its 300 mile range and a 0-60 mph time of three seconds flat in its fastest form, but most importantly, it also includes its $45,000 starting price. The car's exterior styling is very similar to that of the R1S SUV, and its interior will sport a similar layout too. Interested buyers can reserve their space in the queue by putting down a $100 deposit, but Rivian hasn't released specifics about its planned launch window at the time of writing.
Chevrolet Bolt
As previously mentioned, prices for new cars have continued to rise in 2025, hitting new all-time highs earlier in the year. Buyers looking for cheap new cars still have plenty of options, especially with traditional gas-powered engines, but the market for cheap EVs is a comparatively limited one. However, there will soon be a fresh face in the segment, since Chevrolet is relaunching the Bolt with an updated cabin, faster charging, and a suite of improved safety tech. It's marketed as a 2027 model year car, but can already be ordered new for delivery in 2026.
The base-spec Bolt LT starts from a little under $30,000, while a pricier RS trim is available for around $33,000. Both trims are solely available in front-wheel drive and have an estimated range of 255 miles. Its range isn't a particularly impressive figure in today's market, particularly since the freshly revamped and similarly affordable Nissan Leaf S+ offers over 300 miles of range on a charge. However, it's still more than enough for most people's daily driving needs — after all, the average American travels roughly 40 miles per day according to U.S. Department of Transportation.
BMW i3 and iX3
Earlier in 2025, BMW unveiled the new iX3, the first model from its upcoming Neue Klasse that's set to form the basis of its future EV lineup. It boasts 400 miles of range, a completely redesigned interior, and 463 horsepower available in its launch guise. In 2026, BMW is expected to unveil the iX3's sedan counterpart, which will reportedly be called the i3. It will arrive as a 2027 model year car, and although it has yet to be officially unveiled, plenty of details have already leaked.
The Vision Neue Klasse concept, unveiled in 2023 and pictured above, should form the basis for the sedan's styling, while the underlying platform will be shared with the iX3. BMW has kept details of the car's exact range and performance figures under wraps for now, but the i3 is likely to offer similar specs to its SUV counterpart, the iX3. Pricing details also remain unconfirmed for the i3, but the iX3 will start around $60,000 and is expected to hit dealerships in summer 2026.
Dodge Charger Sixpack
Buyers who weren't sold on the all-electric launch variant of the latest Dodge Charger now have a gas-powered alternative to pick from instead. It's still not the V8-powered, old-school brute that some might have been hoping for, but it's an appealing muscle car in its own right nonetheless.
We took the 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack for a spin and found it to be an enjoyable, capable machine, albeit more suited to doing donuts and showing off its straight-line power than conquering tight, winding back roads. We found little to dislike about its handling, which struck the right balance of being sharp and engaging while still being comfortable to drive for long distances.
The gas-powered Charger is launching for the 2026 model year, with production already underway and the first examples expected to hit dealerships imminently. Prices start from a little under $60,000, while fully-loaded models will cost more than $70,000.
Acura RSX EV
Although Acura decided to discontinue its GM-built ZDX EV in September 2025, it hasn't given up on EVs altogether. In fact, it's doing the opposite, with its parent company Honda instead investing in its own EV platform that will underpin multiple upcoming models. The first of those will be the RSX EV, which is expected to launch sometime in the second half of 2026.
The RSX will be manufactured by Honda at its Marysville plant in Ohio and will feature a heavier emphasis on software than the brand's previous vehicles, being the first production vehicle to run the new ASIMO OS. It will feature all-wheel drive and Brembo brakes as standard, and will be able to deliver its stored power back to owners' homes in case of an outage.
For now, Acura has not released details regarding the car's performance nor its pricing. Still, it remains a model to watch over the coming months, and marks the next step for Acura as it slowly pivots towards electrification.
Toyota RAV4
Given the RAV4's enviable status as America's best selling SUV, Toyota has a lot to lose with the launch of the latest generation of the car. We've already driven the 2026 RAV4 Hybrid, and came away largely impressed, although it's far from guaranteed that the latest car will be as much of a smash hit as its predecessor. The RAV4 debuts among a field of appealing competition, and Toyota has not confirmed pricing details for the car at the time of writing.
The SUV is available with a hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the latter having an all-electric range of up to 52 miles. Some PHEV trims feature DC-fast charging, but strangely, not all of them do. The new GR Sport trim is one of the trims that has to make do with an AC charge port instead. The RAV4's new styling also won't please everyone, although it at least looks a little more distinctive than the outgoing model. Inside, the revised cabin features an upgraded suite of tech, including a new infotainment system with Arena OS that takes over from physical buttons as the sole means of controlling many of the car's key functions.
Ferrari Elettrica
The first all-electric Ferrari is set to debut in 2026, with the Maranello-based automaker planning to show off the exterior and interior design concepts towards the start of the year and reveal the production-intent car later. For now, all it has unveiled are the chassis and battery pack, pictured above. While some performance EVs feature bespoke, futuristic soundtracks or artificially mimic the sounds of a combustion engine, Ferrari says the Elettrica will amplify the vibrations of its powertrain and pump that sound through speakers in the cabin instead.
The Elettrica's performance specs look to be typical Ferrari fare: 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.5 seconds, an output in the region of 1,000 horsepower, and a top speed of around 310 kph (190 mph). Its manufacturer claimed range is around 530 kilometers (330 miles), although that figure may drop when it's measured according to the EPA's testing cycle.
Ferrari has a unique place in the performance car market, and the Elettrica's success — or lack of it — is likely to have some influence on the approach that other low-volume supercar makers take to electrification. No details have been released on pricing yet, although it's safe to assume that most Ferrari collectors won't be concerned with such details anyway.
Genesis GV90
Although the Genesis GV90 has yet to be officially revealed, it's been subject to a number of substantial leaks that have shed light on the car's styling and specs. Spy shots of the GV90 prototype published by Hagerty show that the car has coach doors, and the brand's distinctive headlight and taillight design can be seen underneath its camouflage. Its styling appears to be heavily based on the Neolun concept, pictured here. Another leak, published by ShortsCar and spotted by Electrek, appeared to show two versions of the SUV, one with the unique door layout and the other with a more conventional design.
Since the car hasn't actually been unveiled yet, Genesis hasn't shared any details about pricing or exactly when buyers can expect to see the GV90 hit showrooms. However, given the amount of details that are already available, it seems likely that it will be debuted very soon, with order books likely to open next year.
Range Rover Electric
Land Rover began testing its upcoming Range Rover Electric on Sweden's frozen lakes and icy roads back in 2024, as well as checking that it stayed cool during desert drives in the Middle East. Its intention is to ensure that the EV is as much of a capable all-rounder as its gas-powered counterpart, both in a variety of temperatures and on a variety of different terrains. In April 2025, the brand issued a statement saying that the electric prototypes had completed another season of winter testing in the Arctic Circle, but it has yet to offer any firm details on the car's range or price.
Nonetheless, it's still thought that the Range Rover Electric is on track to be unveiled in 2026, and when the order books do open, it'll be a crucial test of American buyer interest in high-end EVs now that tariffs look set to stay. We couldn't really find much to fault about the gas-powered 2024 Range Rover — aside from its cost and inconsistent reliability record — so if the electric version is just as good, it has the potential to become one of the best luxury EVs on the market.
Honda Prelude
While the 2026 Honda Prelude's $42,000 starting price left us disappointed, there's still plenty of other things to like about the upcoming coupe. The first is that it will sit in a virtually unique space in the market, being pricier than entry-level sports cars like the Toyota GR 86 and Mazda Miata, but with a greater focus on everyday drivability than the likes of the Nissan Z. Its 200 horsepower hybrid powertrain is less than some enthusiasts were expecting, but previous generations of the Prelude never sported particularly impressive power outputs or straight-line speed from the factory.
Honda also promises all-wheel drive and the ability to change your own gears in "S+ Shift" mode, although no traditional stick shift is offered. The Prelude's success will hinge on whether buyers are willing to cough up its asking price — there's plenty of competition in the same price bracket, and some dealers are reportedly putting significant markups on early examples of the Prelude, as if it wasn't already pricey enough. Still, it's worth waiting around to find out if the Prelude's handling and livability can justify its asking price, or whether Honda has made a big mistake in asking so much for the car.
Kia Telluride
The current generation of the Kia Telluride is already an appealing three-row SUV, but the Korean automaker promises plenty of improvements when the new generation of the car arrives for the 2027 model year. The available turbo-hybrid engine produces 329 horsepower, a notable step up compared to the current car's 291 horsepower, and Kia says it's more efficient to boot.
The all-terrain X-Pro trim also gets a makeover with new, unique suspension and a ground view camera. We tested the 2025 Telluride X-Pro earlier in the year, and found the roughly $56,000 asking price of our tester to be tough to swallow. The upcoming generation X-Pro's upgrades should hopefully make the trim feel more worth its asking price, although Kia has not yet released pricing details for the 2027 model year car.
A key part of the current Telluride's appeal is its ability to carry a family and their luggage, and the upcoming generation improves its spaciousness even further. According to Kia, the new car has more second-row headroom on offer than before, more cargo space behind the third row, and better access to the third row of seats. While its exact launch date hasn't yet been confirmed, Kia says the 2027 Telluride is expected to be available sometime in the first quarter of 2026.
GR GT and Lexus LFA
It might be the successor to the groundbreaking LFA, but Toyota's latest halo car doesn't sport a Lexus badge on the front — at least, not if you want a combustion engine under the hood. Instead, Toyota's twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid supercar is set to be sold as the GR GT, and will spawn a GT3 racing variant to complement the road car. At the same announcement, Toyota also showed off a prototype bearing the Lexus LFA name, but it comes with an all-electric powertrain. Specific power figures for each have not yet been revealed.
The LFA was instrumental in evolving the image of the Lexus brand from a conservative pusher of sedans and SUVs to a bona fide supercar maker. In the years since its unveiling, Lexus has churned out several more performance cars under its "F" moniker, but none have captured enthusiasts' imagination in quite the same way as the LFA did. Launch details about the upcoming supercars remain thin on the ground for now, but it's likely we'll hear more about the project in 2026.
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X
For Corvette buyers with particularly deep pockets, the upcoming ZR1X promises to be the brand's most hardcore, track-focused variant of the C8 to date when it launches in 2026. The brand says the ZR1X will have a whopping 1,250 horsepower on tap, a 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds, and a quarter mile time under nine seconds. The car will feature a hybrid powertrain, much like the E-Ray, but also borrows design features from the ZR1. The resulting car comes with an asking price of over $200,000, with fully-loaded examples surpassing $240,000.
Interested buyers — or wishful enthusiasts — can already build their dream ZR1X through Chevrolet's online configurator, with the first examples due to hit dealerships sometime in 2026. Its price and performance take the Corvette into uncharted territory, with its price being an even match for many supercars but its power output pushing it closer to hypercar territory. For the lucky few who can afford it, the ZR1X should be well worth the wait.