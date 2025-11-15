13 Cars Powered By Toyota's 2GR-FE V6 Engine

Toyota's 2GR-FE is a 3.5-liter V6 with a reputation for being one of the company's most reliable engines. Derived from Toyota's V6 truck engines of the time, the 2GR-FE was first seen in cars like the 2005 Toyota Avalon, before featuring in a wide range of Toyota offerings over the next decade or so. These would range from American-market offerings such as the RAV4 and Venza to more obscure Japanese-only models such as the Mark X ZiO and Blade Master.

Lotus would also get in on the 2GR-FE party, choosing the V6 to power its 2009 Evora and a couple of other models afterward. It's also the only company still using the original 2GR-FE; Toyota itself started moving away from the FE in 2016, when it introduced the 2GR-FKS in the 2016 Tacoma. The latter was based on a variant of the 2GR-FE called the 2GR-FSE, and featured a dual-injection system — port and direct injection — as one of its major differentiators. The GR V6's later variants are a story for another time. For now, let's focus on a selection of vehicles powered by the original 3.5-liter 2GR-FE engine.