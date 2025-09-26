Every Chevrolet Model Made In America

In the American automobile industry, few names are as iconic as Chevrolet. Founded in 1911, the brand has more than a century of history, and over the decades, has introduced many models in the U.S. Even though the company didn't appear on our list of the most reliable car brands you can buy in 2025, Chevrolet remains a beloved name for millions across the globe. Known for producing some of the most beautiful, unusual, and even controversial cars on the road, Chevrolet (aka Chevy) has become an integral part of American automotive culture.

Chevy's influence extends far beyond the road — its cars are often referenced in songs and movies, and it's popular among classic car communities. Credit also goes to its strong presence in U.S. manufacturing, as it operates assembly plants spread all across America. As of this writing, the company sells more than 10 models of passenger vehicles in the U.S., such as the Corvette, Equinox, Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban. The lineup also features electric vehicles. However, not all models are manufactured on U.S. soil. Some popular models, such as the Trailblazer, are built in South Korea and China, and even the Trax — one of the most popular models in the U.S. — is also manufactured in South Korea. Cars.com included several Chevy models in its 2025 American-Made Index (AMI), prompting us to compile this list of Chevy cars and trucks built in the U.S.