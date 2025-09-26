Every Chevrolet Model Made In America
In the American automobile industry, few names are as iconic as Chevrolet. Founded in 1911, the brand has more than a century of history, and over the decades, has introduced many models in the U.S. Even though the company didn't appear on our list of the most reliable car brands you can buy in 2025, Chevrolet remains a beloved name for millions across the globe. Known for producing some of the most beautiful, unusual, and even controversial cars on the road, Chevrolet (aka Chevy) has become an integral part of American automotive culture.
Chevy's influence extends far beyond the road — its cars are often referenced in songs and movies, and it's popular among classic car communities. Credit also goes to its strong presence in U.S. manufacturing, as it operates assembly plants spread all across America. As of this writing, the company sells more than 10 models of passenger vehicles in the U.S., such as the Corvette, Equinox, Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban. The lineup also features electric vehicles. However, not all models are manufactured on U.S. soil. Some popular models, such as the Trailblazer, are built in South Korea and China, and even the Trax — one of the most popular models in the U.S. — is also manufactured in South Korea. Cars.com included several Chevy models in its 2025 American-Made Index (AMI), prompting us to compile this list of Chevy cars and trucks built in the U.S.
Silverado 1500 and Colorado
Two of Chevrolet's most important pickup truck models are the Silverado and the Colorado. The Silverado is one of its best-known pickup trucks, and it's also fuel-efficient. Based on Cars.com's AMI, which considers factors such as percentage of American parts, location of assembly, and American workforce involvement, the Silverado ranks 87th overall. This indicates a relatively lower percentage of American parts and impact compared to other American cars on the list. According to JD Power, around 62% of Silverado and 71% of Colorado parts are made in the U.S. and Canada, allowing them to fulfill the "Made in America" criteria.
The Colorado performs better on the AMI, securing the 19th spot overall — the highest among Chevy cars — though both the Silverado and Colorado are pickup trucks with high resale values. As far as their production is concerned, the Silverado is manufactured at Flint Assembly in Michigan (General Motors' longest-running North American assembly plant) and at Fort Wayne Assembly in Indiana. The Colorado, meanwhile, is manufactured only at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri.
As for their latest versions, the Silverado 2025 continues in its fourth generation, introduced in 2019. On the other hand, the 2025 Colorado is part of its third generation, which debuted in 2023. The Colorado is offered in a single-body style, whereas the Silverado provides multiple cab and bed configurations.
Silverado HD
Not only is the standard Silverado 1500 available in several trims and powertrain combos, but Chevrolet also sells Heavy-Duty versions of the truck: the Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD. While the standard Silverado has a maximum towing capacity of 13,300 pounds, the HD lineup pushes that figure to 36,000 pounds, one of the main differences between the two models. They also stand apart in terms of dimensions, engines, and cargo bed options. These are also some of the best single-cab trucks you can buy in the U.S., though you will find the Silverado 3500 HD available in dual rear-wheel (DRW) options.
Chevy manufactures the Silverado 2500 HD and 3500 HD at Flint Assembly, situated in Michigan. Both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD are available in a 6.6-liter V8 (401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque) and a Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 engine (470 hp and 975 lb-ft of torque). Car and Driver praised the HDs' performance considering their hefty weight, but the outlet also suggested that buyers seeking more towing and payload capacity and an advanced interior may find better options with Ford or Ram trucks.
As of this writing, the 2026 Silverado HD is in its fourth generation, which debuted in 2019. Offered in the U.S. and Canada, the Silverado HD is also a good contender for buyers looking for six-seater pickup trucks.
Suburban and Tahoe
The Suburban is the longest continuously produced vehicle in the automotive industry, with production dating back to 1935. The Suburban arrived on the scene as a station wagon and has stayed true to its original form until today. In 2025, the Suburban received a comprehensive update in terms of styling, safety, and features. While not every generation of Chevrolet Suburban stands out, we praised the 2025 model for its impressive passenger and cargo space, technology, and smooth ride quality, even on harsh roads. It also earned a spot on SlashGear's list of the best SUVs from every major brand.
Speaking of SUVs, the Tahoe, introduced in 1991, has been a standby model for years. When we reviewed the 2025 Tahoe, now in its fifth generation, we praised its new infotainment system, impressive fuel efficiency, style, and the diesel engine's outstanding performance. The best part is that both the Chevy models — the Suburban and Tahoe — appeared in Cars.com's AMI, securing the 38th and 41st positions, respectively.
As far as their assembly and manufacturing are concerned, both the Suburban and Tahoe are assembled at the Arlington Assembly plant in Texas, which has been operating since 1954 and has been producing GM vehicles for the past 70 years. It's also the sole global producer of both Chevy models and assembles the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon models.
Corvette
In 1953, GM introduced the Corvette as a concept car at the General Motors Motorama show in New York. Only 300 hand-built Corvettes, constructed at Flint Assembly in Michigan, were offered to the public, and they flew off shelves quickly. It remains one of the most successful models from Chevrolet. The first-generation Corvette (1953–1962) received a makeover a couple of times, with the second-generation Corvette (1962–1967) arriving with a new stingray-inspired design. As of this writing, Chevrolet sells four Corvette models: the Stingray, E-Ray, Z06, and ZR1.
Out of this lineup, the Stingray offers great performance with innovative design, the E-Ray is the first all-wheel drive (AWD) Corvette, the Z06 offers track-like performance that's still legal for the street, and the ZR1 is the most powerful Corvette yet. Among all model years, the 2024 Corvette E-Ray is the quickest, with a top speed of 180 mph. The current 2025 Corvette belongs to the eighth generation, introduced in 2020. In Cars.com's AMI, the Corvette ranks 29th, reflecting a high percentage of U.S.-sourced parts and assembly.
Initially, Corvettes were produced at the company's Flint Assembly in Michigan. But because the use of fiberglass created challenges for the workers, the production was moved to a more modern facility in St. Louis, Missouri in 1953. Since 1981, however, the production moved to Bowling Green Assembly, Kentucky, as GM had to meet the car's growing demand. This assembly not only produces all four Corvette models but also houses a Performance Build Center.
Bolt EV
The Chevrolet Bolt is one of the most affordable EVs out there, and it has an impressive driving range. Although the Bolt was selling fast following significant price cuts, GM ceased its production in December 2023. This may be related to the numerous recalls related to fire risk from the vehicle's high-voltage battery pack. However, Chevrolet has officially confirmed on its website that the Bolt EV will return in a new avatar, with some experts suggesting the launch will come in early 2026.
Recalls and other issues aside, the Bolt has received huge praise for its comfortable riding and impressive power delivery. In its review, CarTalk expressed that "The Bolt is a point-and-shoot type of city car that can easily master the in-and-out darting around of rush hour traffic." Besides, the company also named this model as the best EV overall in America for 2023. GM notes on its website that Fairfax Assembly & Stamping in Kansas will be responsible for producing the next-generation EV.
Traverse
Another Chevrolet model that appeared in Cars.com's AMI is the Traverse. This car ranked 73rd, which means a comparatively lower percentage of American parts and workforce involvement than other cars on the list. In its review of the 2025 Chevrolet Traverse, Car and Driver wrote that "The Traverse gets high marks for its spacious interior and cargo capacity, but behind the wheel, it's merely adequate." While most fans have received new models of the car well, older models of the Chevy Traverse can experience problems, like engine failure and disappearing power steering.
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse is in its third generation, introduced in the 2024 model year. The car is known to offer best-in-class cargo space and produces 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque. Since 2024, the Traverse has also gotten the new Z71 trim, which is the same off-road trim offered on the Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, and Suburban. As for its production, Chevrolet manufactures the Traverse at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly & Lansing Regional Stamping plant in Lansing, Michigan. This plant opened in 2006 and is also responsible for assembling the GMC Acadia and the Buick Enclave.
Silverado EV
The Silverado is arguably one of the most iconic pickup truck nameplates in American car history. The name first appeared in 1975 as the luxury trim line for the Chevrolet C/K Series pickup trucks. Fast-forward to 2022 when the first-ever Silverado EV was showcased at a CES event. This marked a shift from gasoline-powered Silverado pickup trucks. The Silverado EV is built from scratch using GM's new battery platform, Ultium. After a sluggish start (and almost making the same mistakes as other EV manufacturers), the 2026 Silverado EV set the tone and broke the EV range world record by going 1,059.2 miles on a full charge. Lucid held the previous record of 749 miles.
Car and Driver also praised the Silverado EV, writing that the truck brings "daily usability with real-truck attributes," making it a good choice for pickup-truck buyers. We also highlighted the vehicle's impressive ride quality but criticized its high price. The Silverado EV is produced at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center — now known as Factory ZERO — in Detroit, Michigan. Notably, this General Motors plant is fully dedicated to electric vehicle assembly. Aside from the Silverado EV, this plant also manufactures the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV, the GMC Sierra EV, and the Cadillac Escalade IQ.