The Longest-Produced Car Has Been Made For 90 Years

The title of longest continuously produced nameplate belongs to a GM favorite, the Chevrolet Suburban. The model officially dates back to 1935, although it's worth noting that third-party coachbuilders were building wagon bodies on truck frames with the Suburban name as early as 1926. It was a similar practice that actually led to the creation of the term "station wagon."

Marketed as the Carryall Suburban, Chevy's then-new model was an eight-passenger, three-row wagon built on a truck chassis. It wasn't the only model to sport the nameplate, with GMC launching its version in 1937. Truth be told, the nameplate was used by several automakers over the decades, including Plymouth, which marketed its station wagons under the name until 1978. However, Chevy officially secured the Suburban trademark in 1988, and GMC dropped the Suburban name after over 60 years, switching to "Yukon XL" in 2000.

Over its lifetime, the Suburban has served multiple roles, including as a family hauler, an ambulance, a VIP limousine, and a heavy-duty towing vehicle. Its endurance is reflected in its 13 generations, each one built on the same basic formula: A large, body-on-frame SUV derived from Chevrolet's full-size pickups, capable of moving people and cargo with truck-grade toughness.