Why Are Station Wagons Called Station Wagons?

The term "station wagon" has entered common usage over the years, but have you ever stopped to think what the word actually means or where it came from? To explain, we must wind the clock back over 100 years, to the very first station wagons in the 1910s. For the most part, these were modified Ford Model Ts, the first mass-produced car in America. They sported custom wooden bodies, as Ford didn't develop a Model T station wagon during this time.

But, rather than being called station wagons, these were known as depot hacks or station hacks (with "hack" in this case referring to a taxi). This is because train travel was the best way of getting around at the time, but folk needed a way of transporting their luggage to and from the stations (or train depots). Therefore, there was a demand for large cars that could cart all of this luggage around. That's where the depot or station hack comes in, with both terms eventually making way for "station wagon." Automakers would catch on to this demand, and it wouldn't be long before production station wagons were hitting the streets. Initially, station wagons had wooden bodies, although steel-bodied wagons would follow in the late 1940s.

Depending on who you are, where you hail from, or what automaker you're discussing, a station wagon may also take on an entirely different name. Just look at Audi's Avants and BMW's Touring models, for example, or speak to Europeans about estate cars.