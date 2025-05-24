This Was The First Mass-Produced Car In America (And It Wasn't The Model T)

The Model T Ford is often cited as the first mass-produced car in America, and high schools across the United States still applaud Henry Ford as the inventor of the automobile assembly line. But it may come as a surprise to learn that the Model T Ford wasn't the first to be mass-produced. That title goes to the Curved-Dash Oldsmobile, a now largely forgotten car that helped kick-start the American auto industry.

The Curved-Dash first rolled off the Olds Motor Works production line in 1901. In fact, it wasn't until 1903 that Henry Ford even formed the Ford Motor Company, and it wouldn't be until 1908 that the Model T first hit the market. That gives the Oldsmobile a 7-year lead over Ford as the first mass-produced car in America.

Why the Model T became the icon of mass auto production and the Curved-Dash didn't is up for debate. Perhaps the biggest reason the Model T gained all the fame is because of its meteoric success. Plus, it was a headline grabber. After all, Henry Ford was a flawed, complex man, whose tenacious vision didn't stop at the production line; he also sought to create a global brand based on affordability, name recognition, and market dominance. But Ford's famous pioneering doesn't change the facts of history. The Curved-Dash Oldsmobile was undeniably the first mass-produced car in America, and it deserves recognition for the achievement.

