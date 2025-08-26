13 Features In Windows 11 You Probably Didn't Know About

Microsoft Windows is among the most popular desktop operating systems. It enjoys a healthy 71.8% market share, meaning that approximately 7 out of 10 computers globally are a Windows PC. A big reason for this is the extremely wide compatibility of Windows. It can be installed on old computers with modest hardware, and the software availability is also much better compared to its counterparts. There are several programs that are exclusive to the Windows platform, so if you're a student or you work in a particular sector, chances are that the apps your organization uses are only available on Windows. Despite Windows being so popular, there are a bunch of Windows 11 features that most people probably don't know about.

While power users and enthusiasts may be aware of various features that can improve the experience on Windows, there are some lesser-known functions that also add immense value when using a PC daily. Microsoft doesn't really advertise these features, so they may have flown under the radar. So, we thought of making more Windows users aware of them, as they can save a considerable amount of time or even make your workflow a lot smoother. Some of them even improve the security of your computer. From copying text from your images on the Windows Photos app to rolling back to an older update if you're facing issues, here are some unpopular yet extremely useful Windows features that you can use to make the best out of the OS.