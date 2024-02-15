How To Upgrade Your Passwords To Passkeys On Google Pixel Phones

When most of us think of online security, passwords are one of the first things that come to mind. These strings of alphanumeric characters (with an exclamation point or other special character often thrown in for good measure) have been the first line of defense for our digital identities for decades. The importance of strong passwords has been drilled into our consciousness to the point that most of us don't think twice when using them.

We're well aware that without them, our most intimate information could be exposed, including everything from our private conversations with friends to our banking information. More recently, password managers, capable of suggesting strong passwords and saving them to our accounts, have made it even easier to protect ourselves online.

As important as they are, most would agree that having to remember passwords can be annoying. Even worse, security experts have warned that passwords aren't as secure as we think, which is why hackers consistently target them. Still, we use them because up until now, there's been no feasible alternative.

However, passkeys are beginning to change that, with companies like Google taking the lead. Passkeys are more secure than passwords and let you sign into apps and websites the same way you unlock your device — with a ​face scan, fingerprint, or device screen lock, like a pin or a pattern. If you own a Pixel Phone (5a or newer) or Pixel Tablet, you can get the passkey upgrade today.