Your Google Account Will Soon Prompt You To Ditch Your Password

Passwords aren't the perfect and most secure way to log in, and that's even if your password is something more advanced than "password123." What's better than a password? A passkey is both an easier and more secure method of logging in to your accounts. Most commonly used on mobile devices, a passkey lets you sign in using a fingerprint, face scan, or your screen lock PIN. Google is aware of the growing passkey trend and will now be making you ditch your passwords by default.

The next time you sign in to your Google account, be it YouTube or Gmail, you may receive a prompt to set up a passkey. In addition, in your Google Settings, the option to "Skip password when possible" will be toggled on by default.

Google is aiming for a "passwordless future," and this is the next step. It initially rolled out the feature in May 2023, and now, it has made the decision to enable it by default. While the switch to a 4 to 6-digit PIN might seem less secure, Google lists the benefits of all passkeys, highlighting that they're more resistant to phishing attacks. After all, a keylogger might steal your password, but who can steal your fingerprint or scan your face?