Your Google Account Will Soon Prompt You To Ditch Your Password
Passwords aren't the perfect and most secure way to log in, and that's even if your password is something more advanced than "password123." What's better than a password? A passkey is both an easier and more secure method of logging in to your accounts. Most commonly used on mobile devices, a passkey lets you sign in using a fingerprint, face scan, or your screen lock PIN. Google is aware of the growing passkey trend and will now be making you ditch your passwords by default.
The next time you sign in to your Google account, be it YouTube or Gmail, you may receive a prompt to set up a passkey. In addition, in your Google Settings, the option to "Skip password when possible" will be toggled on by default.
Google is aiming for a "passwordless future," and this is the next step. It initially rolled out the feature in May 2023, and now, it has made the decision to enable it by default. While the switch to a 4 to 6-digit PIN might seem less secure, Google lists the benefits of all passkeys, highlighting that they're more resistant to phishing attacks. After all, a keylogger might steal your password, but who can steal your fingerprint or scan your face?
Out with the passwords, in with the passkeys
Once you're set up with your passkey, Google estimates that logging in will be up to 40% faster. Google isn't the first company to start encouraging the switch to passkeys, either, and passkeys have been an integral part of Android for quite some time. We use them to unlock our phones, but also to access sensitive apps like banking apps, PayPal, or Shopify.
Passwords are, unfortunately, fairly easy to steal through various phishing attempts or malware that ends up on your mobile device. In addition, as the general rule of thumb is that you should be using a different password for each account, it's next to impossible to remember them all. Google lets you store passwords within Chrome, and there are digital password managers like 1Password, but none of them are flawless. In the end, using a face scan or a fingerprint might be one of the safest methods to use.
If you'd like to opt out of passkeys and stick to passwords, you can. Google details in its announcement that you simply have to enter your Google Settings and toggle "Skip password when possible" to off. However, given the increasing number of cybersecurity threats, it might be a good idea to keep it on and give passkeys a try.