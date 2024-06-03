7 Samsung Galaxy Photo Editing Tricks Every User Should Know By Now

Samsung Galaxy's One UI software includes some functionality that makes it easy to do things that used to take hours in Photoshop. One of the most useful — not to mention the most fun — is the Image Clipper, which lets you hold down on a photo to extract either the subject or a bit of text. Not only can you clip people, pets, and objects out of your photos with a single tap, but you can even copy them into other apps, save them as stickers, or keep them as separate images. This feature is supported on One UI 5.1 and up.

The process is as simple as it sounds. Just open the Gallery app on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, navigate to a photo, open that photo, then hold your finger over the object or text you want to extract. If it's a person, pet, or clearly defined object, it will pop out of the photo and pin to your finger. While continuing to hold down, you can drag it into another app, but if you lift your finger as soon as the object is extracted, you'll be presented with options to copy it, share it, save it as a sticker, or bring it into the editor by itself. If you save it as a sticker, you'll get a chance to edit it by adding outlines and filters before it goes to your sticker collection. Alternatively, if you hold your finger down over clearly visible text, the text will become highlightable just like any cleartext you'd find online. Only a few years ago, you'd have had to painstakingly outline an object in Photoshop to extract it like this, which shows how far mobile tech has come.