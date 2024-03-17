6 Things You Didn't Realize You Could Do On The Windows Photos App

Although you'd normally take photos using your phone, more often than not, you'll end up transferring them to your computer sometime later. After all, you get to appreciate your photos better when they're displayed on a larger screen, and if you're viewing them with others, they won't have a hard time huddling around your tiny phone display. It's also easier to access the image's metadata and edit photos on a computer as you have more tools at your disposal.

When it comes to photo-viewing apps on Windows, the native Photos is most people's go-to, and for good reason. It makes opening your pictures a lot less of a hassle because it's the default app, and it's a great tool for basic photo editing too. However, there's actually more to Photos than meets the eye. Here are six of Photos' lesser-known features you probably don't know about but should be familiar with to get the most out of the app.