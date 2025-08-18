Laptop Battery Dying? Here's What You Need To Know Before You Replace It

Once upon a time, computers were gigantic installations that filled up several rooms, and scientists thought computers would only get larger from there. Instead, computers shrank. Yes, gigantic supercomputers are some of the most powerful calculation machines on the planet, but laptops allowed people to take their computers on the go. As long as they have a viable power source, that is.

All laptops run on lithium-ion batteries, which offer several hours of life before they need a recharge. Depending on the computer's components, workload, and overall power capacity, a battery's lifespan can vary wildly. To make matters worse, lithium-ions can only recharge so many times before they start to fail. You can often see the telltale signs of a dying laptop battery long before it happens, but replacing a lithium-ion isn't like popping out AA or AAA alkalines and inserting a new pair. In the war between lithium-ion and alkaline batteries, while lithium lasts longer, when they inevitably wear out, conduct research to find a proper replacement to avoid accidentally starting a trash fire.

Before you install a new laptop battery, here's everything you need to know about them and what to do first.