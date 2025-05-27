What Laptop Batteries Are Made Of (And Why It Matters)

Laptops are the perfect middle ground between smartphones and desktop computers and provide portability without compromising on the sophistication of the tasks you can accomplish on the go. For years, laptop batteries have been infamous for never providing enough juice — pushing users to spot available power outlets nearby and being always connected to them anyway. Fortunately, that has changed in the recent past. Offerings like the MacBook Pro and the Asus Zenbook A14 are thin and light laptops with great battery life that you can pick up today.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, improvements in battery technology in laptops isn't the sole reason we can now crunch hours of work without having to worry about the low battery notification. We also have factors like efficiency gains thanks to faster and better integrated internals and improved optimization in software to thank for. Most laptops still use the familiar lithium-ion battery technology, often abbreviated as Li-ion.

These are the same kinds of batteries that you find in smartphones, cameras, and even electric vehicles. Li-ion batteries can store more energy per unit weight, and it is this higher energy density that makes them favorable for use in portable electronics. It is a tried and tested solution that has been in application for decades, and beyond being safe and durable, Li-ion battery technology is cost-effective and provides easier repairs and replacements.

Advertisement