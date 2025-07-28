5 SUVs That Hold World Towing Records

Sports Utility Vehicles –- better known as SUVs –- have come a long way since their rugged beginnings. Originally designed to carry cargo and equipment for the military and tackle off-road utility, the 1936 Chevrolet Suburban is widely regarded as the first true SUV in the world. SUVs were considered a more polished and luxurious version of pickups, which were also very capable of towing heavy cargo. Today's models offer a fun way to enjoy an off-road-capable vehicle in everyday life. The SUV category spans across a wide spectrum — mini SUV, micro SUV, compact SUV, mid-size SUV, etc.

In recent years, electric SUVs have entered the spotlight, with major automakers such as Ford, Rivian, Tesla, and General Motors pushing the category forward. According to Consumer Reports, SUVs are now the most preferred type of vehicle in the U.S. thanks to their commanding road presence, improved off-road capability, spacious interiors, generous seating, and ample cargo space. One area where SUVs particularly shine is towing capacity. While trucks have traditionally dominated this space, modern SUVs are catching up fast and come with impressive towing capacity.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer stands out with its staggering best-in-class 10,000-pound towing capacity when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package, blurring the line between SUV and heavy-duty hauler. We will explore SUVs that have displayed impressive strength and power and hold world records for towing.