5 SUVs That Hold World Towing Records
Sports Utility Vehicles –- better known as SUVs –- have come a long way since their rugged beginnings. Originally designed to carry cargo and equipment for the military and tackle off-road utility, the 1936 Chevrolet Suburban is widely regarded as the first true SUV in the world. SUVs were considered a more polished and luxurious version of pickups, which were also very capable of towing heavy cargo. Today's models offer a fun way to enjoy an off-road-capable vehicle in everyday life. The SUV category spans across a wide spectrum — mini SUV, micro SUV, compact SUV, mid-size SUV, etc.
In recent years, electric SUVs have entered the spotlight, with major automakers such as Ford, Rivian, Tesla, and General Motors pushing the category forward. According to Consumer Reports, SUVs are now the most preferred type of vehicle in the U.S. thanks to their commanding road presence, improved off-road capability, spacious interiors, generous seating, and ample cargo space. One area where SUVs particularly shine is towing capacity. While trucks have traditionally dominated this space, modern SUVs are catching up fast and come with impressive towing capacity.
The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer stands out with its staggering best-in-class 10,000-pound towing capacity when equipped with the Heavy Duty Trailer Tow package, blurring the line between SUV and heavy-duty hauler. We will explore SUVs that have displayed impressive strength and power and hold world records for towing.
Porsche Cayenne -- 285-ton Airbus A380
The Porsche Cayenne is often considered the model that saved Porsche to see another day. The company introduced the Cayenne at the Paris Motor Show in September 2002 with a choice of two models and V8 engines – the Cayenne S, powered by a 4.5-liter engine producing 340 hp, and the Cayenne Turbo, delivering 450 hp. In 2009, Porsche launched a special edition to celebrate the Cayenne's victories in the TransSyberia Rally.
In 2017, the Porsche Cayenne earned a Guinness World Record for its impressive towing capabilities. Interestingly, Porsche used the standard model of the Cayenne S Diesel to tow a massive Air France Airbus A380, weighing a staggering 285 tons. The Cayenne was driven by a Porsche GB technician, Richard Payne. He drove the SUV towing the Airbus A380 for a distance of 138 feet at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, setting a Guinness World Record for the heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car by a margin of 115 tons.
The Porsche Cayenne S was driven from London to Paris, towed an Airbus A380, and was set to be driven back home. Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel termed the tow as "among the most spectacular" records he had witnessed.
Nissan Patrol -- 170.9-ton cargo plane
The Nissan Patrol is known for its ruggedness, durability, and off-roading capabilities. The first Nissan Patrol model was introduced in 1951, and it was the first vehicle to climb Mount Fuji in Japan.
Patrol has a strong legacy of over 70 years behind it and is a hit in North America, Australia, and the U.A.E. The Nissan Patrol also has a Guinness World Record, thanks to its towing showcase in Dubai in August 2013. Before the Porsche Cayenne surpassed the record in 2017, the Nissan Patrol held the Guinness World Record for the heaviest object pulled by a production vehicle. The Patrol towed a 170.9-ton Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane for over 50 meters at the Sharjah International Airport, United Arab Emirates, breaking the previous record by 15 tons.
This isn't the Patrol's only Guinness World Record. In September 2015, the Patrol broke the record for the fastest car climb on a 100-meter dune, scaling the dune in just 4.9 seconds. Then, in 2018, 180 Nissan Patrols set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Synchronized Car Dance by forming the shape of a giant desert falcon.
Volkswagen Touareg --155-ton Boeing 747
German automaker Volkswagen has a strong portfolio of cars, vans, and SUVs. From producing the legendary VW Beetle to the fan-favorite Golf, Volkswagen also has a successful SUV called the Touareg, launched in 2002. The debut model packed an impressive V10 TDI engine producing 313 hp and a peak torque of 750 Nm, which helped the SUV earn a world record.
In 2006, the Volkswagen Touareg successfully towed a 155-ton Boeing 747-200 aircraft for the television show, "Fifth Gear." The aircraft used for this record, although retired in 1980, was fully equipped with 500 seats, 11 toilets, and complete landing gear, with only the braking system missing. The car was fitted with a special towing adapter. This towing performance highlighted the PL71 platform's torquey power. The Touareg was driven by a driver named Uwe Krieghoff, and the attempt was made in inclement conditions with headwind and rain.
Volkswagen engineers made a few modifications to the Touareg, such as loading the car with 4.3 tons of steel plates to the front bumper and under the engine, and adding 25 kg of steel balls, bringing the total weight of the vehicle to 7,030 kg. These modifications improved traction, lowered the center of gravity, and balanced weight distribution.
Toyota Tundra -- 150-ton NASA Space Shuttle Endeavour
Toyota has given the world several iconic car models, including the Hilux, Prius, Tacoma, and Land Cruiser, to name a few. While the Toyota Tacoma and Sequoia are capable of towing a substantial load, the Toyota Tundra stands out among all models, taking on the likes of the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The Tundra is well capable of towing beyond 10,000 pounds, specifically the Capstone Edition.
In 2013, the Toyota Tundra showcased its impressive towing capabilities when it towed a 150-ton NASA Space Shuttle Endeavour. A 2012 Toyota Tundra CrewMax achieved this amazing record equipped with a standard 5.7L V8 engine on October 12, 2012.
The powerhouse Toyota Tundra towed the shuttle a quarter mile in around 4.5 minutes, across the Manchester Boulevard Bridge, which was close to the nation's busiest freeway. The Tundra was driven by professional driver Matt McBride and was accompanied by former NASA astronaut and Endeavour mission member Garrett Reisman and Toyota executive Ed Laukes.
Tesla Model X -- 130-ton Qantas 787-9
The Model X was the first SUV in Tesla's car lineup, with its prototype appearing in 2012, and deliveries starting in 2015. Later, Tesla launched a cheaper Model Y mid-size electric SUV. Tesla launched the Model X to take on the luxury crossover market. It is available in two models: All Wheel Drive and Plaid, with prices starting from $89,990. It comes with a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg).
The Tesla Model X comes in two engine options, one delivering 503 hp and 660 Nm of torque, while the second engine produces 259 hp and 329 Nm of torque. This electric SUV flaunted its impressive towing strength in 2018, when it towed a 130-ton Qantas Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 for 985 feet. This earned the Model X a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the heaviest weight towed by an electric car, a record that still stands.
This amazing feat was accomplished at Qantas Maintenance Base in Melbourne, Australia, on 15 May 2018. The Qantas Dreamliner, although it was fully equipped, did not carry any passengers or cargo and had a small amount of fuel.