Which Toyota Model Can Tow Up To 10,000 Pounds?

Just because one version of the Tundra is rated to tow more than 10,000 pounds doesn't mean they all can. Thankfully, most Tundras can pull even more than that. The Tundra offers two powertrains: i-Force and i-Force Max. The standard i-Force powertrain is a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that makes 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, and the i-Force Max pairs the standard V6 with a hybrid system for a combined output of 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. That's a healthy amount of power, but Tundra towing capacity varies with trim level, cab setup, and bed length, and whether the truck is two-or four-wheel drive. For example, a Tundra in base SR trim can only tow up to 8,300 pounds. Fortunately for Tundra buyers that want a bit more capacity, every other trim level maxes out above 10,000 pounds of pulling power. Special editions of the Tundra tend to fall at the low end of the range in terms of towing capacity while still staying in five figures.

The Capstone edition with Crew Cab and 5.5-foot short bed can tow up to 10,340 pounds, and the 1794 and Platinum Tundras with the same cab setup and standard 6.5-foot bed can manage 550 pounds more than that. Corresponding two-wheel drive models of each truck add a couple hundred pounds to the maximum towing capacity, and the i-Force Max powertrain we mentioned earlier provides a similar boost. With the hybrid powertrain, top trim levels like Tundra Platinum Edition we tested last year can pull as much as 11,380 pounds. A bit surprisingly, the standard i-Force non-hybrid powertrain has the best towing capacity of any Tundra, checking in at a whopping 12,000 pounds. To get to that number, you'll have to opt for the SR5 double cab with a standard-length bed and two-wheel drive.

