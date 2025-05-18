12 SUVs That Are Fun To Drive
The thought of a performance SUV is often met with disgust in enthusiast circles. On paper, at least, they make a lot of sense, offering practicality and engagement in one neat package. Mom and dad won't need an additional sports car to satisfy their enthusiast dreams — the performance SUV can do all that and still get the kids to school on time.
But how could a car as heavy as a tank and high as a skyscraper ever be fun to drive? After all, with everything else being equal, a performance sedan will be quicker and handle better. It will also be more engaging to drive, as more weight hurts agility and responsiveness — you simply can't beat physics. Adding lightweight sports cars to the mix makes the performance-SUV picture even gloomier.
However, after driving many new SUVs, I've noticed that with each new generation, they have become increasingly fun to throw around corners. New suspension tech. Trick differentials. Smart electronics. All these upgrades have helped the SUV reach higher handling and engagement standards. I've been truly amazed at the grip and agility on offer in some. Let's go over 12 recent fun-to-drive SUVs, from performance-oriented models to affordable family haulers.
2025 Ferrari Purosangue
Currently, no other SUV can match the uniqueness of the Purosangue — it really has no competition. The Lamborghini Urus, maybe? Well, that's just a restyled Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT/Audi RS Q8. What about the Aston Martin DBX? It uses an AMG-sourced engine.
The Purosangue rides on a bespoke platform, and utilizes Ferrari's naturally aspirated V12 gem. It's designed to be exciting first, and practical second, redefining what an SUV stands for. Sure, it won't accommodate as many bags as a Urus, and it can only seat four passengers. Ferrari's control structure is also infuriating.
Still, the 6.5-liter V12 has that magical ability that makes you forget about any worry you have in your life. The aural extravaganza this 715-hp unit produces will undoubtedly give you the goosebumps, just like in a Ferrari supercar. It also has a thrilling 8,250-rpm redline — the highest-ever in an SUV. It's quick, too. Ferrari quotes a 0-62 mph time of 3.3 seconds, and a mouth-watering top speed of 193 mph.
Still, the engine is only a part of Purosangue's fun-to-drive character. Notably, thanks to Ferrari's state-of-the-art active suspension, there is almost no body roll in the corners. Moreover, the unique AWD system, borrowed from the GTC4Lusso, rear-wheel steering, and almost ideal 49:51 weight distribution, lead to an exceptionally agile handling. There is really no contest — the Purosangue is the most fun-to-drive SUV currently on sale. Unfortunately, it's only for the chosen few, starting at around $430,000 in the U.S.
2025 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT
The Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT isn't as special as the Purosangue, but it's also half the cost. Of course, $205,000 is still unattainable for most. It also shares its MLB Evo internals with VW Group models like the Urus and RS Q8. Even so, Porsche's tuning turned this heavy SUV into a true driver's car.
The Cayenne Turbo GT arrived after a 2024 update, introducing a more attractive body style and a bonkers 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It makes 650 hp and a staggering 626 lb-ft of torque available at just 2,300 rpm. Paired to a quick-shifting ZF eight-speed auto, this torque monster propels the sleek-looking SUV to 60 in just 3.1 seconds. With a 190 mph top speed, this is the quickest SUV on sale.
But the way the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT handles the twisties is even more impressive. Its sport-tuned air suspension sits 0.7 inches (17 millimeters) lower to the ground and has a wider front track with increased camber. Porsche's state-of-the-art technologies, like Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus).
All these turn the Turbo GT into an agile, supercar-chasing monster. Porsche's usually excellent steering only sweetens the experience, and the standard ceramic brakes will always stop you on time. Furthermore, the V8 sounds meaty and angry, serving as the cherry on top. And after driving many different Cayenne flavors, I can assure you that you'll get 95% of the driving experience in any variant.
2025 Lamborghini Urus Performante
A decade ago, nobody would've predicted that Lamborghini could make something practical. Yet, in 2025, Lambo's best-selling model is a practical SUV. The Urus is significantly more spacious than the Purosangue, with more bins and cubbies across the cabin, and a larger cargo area. It's quite dramatic inside, with a dashboard design that gets your heart pumping even before you start the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 monster.
The Urus has the same engine as the Audi RSQ8 and Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, producing 657 hp and earth-spinning 627 lb-ft of torque in the Performante model. 0-60: 3.3 seconds. Top speed: 190 mph. Starting from this year, Lambo also offers its dramatic SUV with a 789-hp hybrid version, while retaining the sonorous V8. Unfortunately, the Urus SE gets to 60 in 3.4 seconds, because it's heavier.
Whichever version you choose, expect some physics-defying driving dynamics. The Urus might not be as focused as its Ferrari counterpart, but its balanced handling, tremendous grip, and turbocharged surge will surely put a smile on your face. And all these are pushed to 11 in the Performante model, which comes with standard shocks, rather than air suspension, making it even more focused.
Unfortunately, the Urus Performante is significantly more expensive than the Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT, costing almost $70,000 more. That's a big price to pay considering they share the platform and engines. Still, for Lambo diehards, the Urus Performante's eye-catching design is perhaps enough of a reason to splurge the cash.
2025 Aston Martin DBX707
Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini are producing tremendous performance SUVs, but you won't see James Bond riding in either of their models. If 007 ever drives an SUV, it will be the DBX707. Aston Martin's designers did an outstanding job with their performance SUV, which translates the brand's elegant, yet aggressive lines into a breathtaking high-riding vehicle.
But it's not just the looks — the Aston Martin DMX707 also has the beans to compete with the best. Under its sculpted bonnet, it hides an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which packs a staggering 697 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. 0-60: 3.1 seconds. Top speed: 193 mph. Sheesh. It sounds awesome, too, with a deep, satisfying burble.
Still, the only other AMG part in the DBX707 is the nine-speed wet-clutch automatic transmission. Aston Martin used a bespoke platform, along with unique hi-tech features. Notably, the DBX707 is equipped with air springs, adaptive dampers with rebound/suspension control, and active anti-roll bars. As a result, it's incredibly capable in the corners, but also fun to drive, with agility and poise you wouldn't expect from a 4,940-pound behemoth.
Inside, the DBX707 follows the latest Aston Martin trend, with a clean-looking dashboard and smartly integrated touchscreen infotainment. The center console contains buttons for the most used functions, which is certainly welcome. It's practical, too, with a spacious cabin for passengers and cargo. Oh, and it's cheaper than the Urus Performante, if only slightly.
2025 BMW X5 M Competition
The first four models on this list are undoubtedly exotic, but they're also too expensive for most. Fortunately, you can get nearly the same driving experience in the BMX X5 M Competition, which starts at $115,095. That's still a lot of money, yes, but you get a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that's good for 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. It gets to 60 in just 3.7 seconds, meaning it's still genuinely quick.
I never drove an X5 M Competition, but my colleague Chris Davies drove the X6 M Competition last year — essentially the same car underneath — and came away impressed. The suspension was a bit rough over bumps, but the SUV handled every corner with poise and playfulness. You'll need to spend some annoying time finding the right driving settings, because there are too many of them, but you'll forget all that once you find an open road. All of the regular X5s I've driven let the BMW driving signature shine through, with excellent chassis balance and precise steering, and the same will be true of this.
We're not including the X6 M Competition, because the X5 M Competition is just way more practical. The rear passengers get more headroom, and there is more cargo volume. Some might find the X6 a bit more visually striking, but the X5 M Competition is still attractive. Heck, it's perhaps even more harmonious on the outside, with better proportions.
2025 Cadillac Escalade V
Performance SUVs offer the seemingly impossible combo — fun-to-drive dynamics and space for the whole family. But what if your family has more than five members? Well, you are in for a treat, because the 2025 Cadillac Escalade V offers unmatched muscle-car-like thrills, while delivering on the practicality front.
Yes, a 682-hp SUV doesn't make sense for most people. Still, we don't rate SUVs here for being sensible, but for being fun. Ridiculous, even. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 hiding behind massive grille produces a sound that makes your kids scream in the back. Listening to a muscle-car-like symphony was never available in a three-row SUV, which makes the Escalade V a quite unique vehicle.
Parents will also have fun accelerating and steering this boat on wheels. The Escalade V is surprisingly tame in the corners, with uncharacteristic stability for such a big vehicle, thanks to the air suspension with Magnetic Ride Control. Of course, it's not very agile, but let's be realistic — it weighs a staggering 6,519 pounds. Damn, it even uses an old-school body-on-frame chassis.
Besides, the Escalade V was never designed to mimic a sports car but wow you with its absurdity. And a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds in an Escalade is nothing else but absurd. It's the same story with the price, which starts at a spicy $164,695. At least you get to enjoy a luxurious interior with eye-catching screens and tech.
2025 Ford Bronco Raptor
We have shown by now that performance SUVs can be fun to drive on paved roads, but what about off-roading? Enter the wild Ford Bronco Raptor, perhaps the most exhilarating off-road vehicle in the world currently on sale. With its soft, lifted suspension, the Bronco Raptor isn't an engaging on-road vehicle, but it's not designed to be. Instead, Ford's engineers wanted to create a road-legal machine that brings Baja-style fun to the masses. At least those that are ready to spend over $90,000 on a Ford Bronco.
Make no mistake, though, you'll be screaming when jumping over sand dunes. Oh, yes, the special Fox dampers and balloon-like 37-inch tires not only allow these shenanigans but welcome them. The G.O.A.T (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) modes and special AWD system give you only strengthen its off-road abilities.
You also won't need to worry about underside damage — the Bronco Raptor as all the safeguards to keep the ladder chassis protected. It has power, too. A lot of it. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 produces 418 hp, enough for a sub-six-second 0-60 sprint. That's very quick for an SUV that can overcome deserts, and plenty fast for the road, too. And yes, it's loud and unrefined, but would a more luxurious ride even suit the Bronco Raptor? We think it's good as it is!
2025 Porsche Macan S
The Macan S is the compact alternative to the Cayenne Coupe, providing traditional Porsche driving thrills in a smaller package. At $76,495, it's a fraction of the price of its bigger sibling, yet it's arguably even more engaging to drive thanks to its lower 4,386-pound curb weight.
In our review, we found that the Porsche Macan S nails the sweet-spot in the sports crossover category. Its Cayman-like driving dynamics turn twisties into thrilling rollercoaster rides. The Macan S feels light on its feet. It's playful. It's fun. That's especially true if you opt for the Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM) system, which keeps the compact SUV planted through the corners. This is all true for any Macan variant, too — I tried the entry-level four-cylinder model, and it still put a big smile on mt face.
Of course, the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 in the Macan S is much quicker. With 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, it propels the SUV to 60 in 4.4 seconds. If that's not enough for you, the costlier Macan GTS has a 434-hp tune of the same engine, which cuts the sprint by 0.3 seconds. Both come exclusively with a snappy seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Not everything is stellar, though. In my experience, the Macan S has limited second-row space and cargo area. Families with small kids will probably be fine, but make sure it satisfies your needs before spending that much money.
2025 Acura MDX Type S
With the MDX Type S, Acura is bringing fun into the three-row crossover-SUV category. Yes, the third row in the MDX is only for kids, but it's better than having no seats at all, right? Crucially, the first two rows are very spacious, and the cabin is dressed in high-quality materials. You get a lot of standard equipment, too.
Still, in our review of the Acura MDX Type S, we found that the biggest surprise comes when you drive it. Thanks to Honda's advanced SH-AWD system, this relatively big SUV feels smaller than it is in the corners. A part of the reason is that the system can deliver up to 70% of torque on the rear axle, but the real torque-vectoring also helps with turn-in and agility. The air suspension also keeps the SUV level while cornering in Sport+ mode, while providing smoothness in other settings. The Brembo brakes also deserve a mention, as they ensure this 4,800-pound lump stops on time.
The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is plenty quick, too. With 355 hp and 354 lb-ft on tap, and a sharp 10-speed automatic transmission, it brings the MDX Type S to 60 in brisk 5.5 seconds. Crucially, it delivers maximum torque at just 1,400 rpm, meaning the engine feels zesty whenever you press the right pedal.
2025 Mazda CX-70/CX-90
With the CX-70, Mazda dives deeply into premium territory. It's one of the brand's latest vehicles, based on its rear-wheel-drive architecture with inline-six engines, designed to compete with the Germans in driving dynamics and steering feel.
And the CX-70 passes that with flying colors. Mazda cars have always been sharp to drive, but this new crop of models takes that to another level. In our review of the CX-70, we found it to be an incredibly agile SUV with direct steering and excellent stability, despite its size. Although it's AWD as standard, the RWD architecture makes it way more fun to drive. It's quick, too; in the S trim, the 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six makes potent 340 hp, good for a 0-60 sprint of 6.3 seconds. I haven't driven the CX-70, but I truly enjoyed driving the smaller, Europe-bound CX-60 six-cylinder diesel last year, which uses the same RWD platform.
You can also get the CX-70 in three-row form, but somewhat confusingly, Mazda calls that model the CX-90. It's practically the same vehicle, with the same excellent driving dynamics. Still, you'll get a much more spacious trunk in the CX-70, while the CX-90's third row is a bit cramped. Both cost roughly the same, though, starting below $55,000 for the more powerful 340-hp engine. Yup, that would make the CX-70/CX-90 pair one of the most affordable, premium, and fun-to-drive SUVs on sale.
2025 Mazda CX-50 Turbo
Lower in Mazda's range, you'll find another dynamic, fun-to-drive SUV. This one is even ready for some light off-roading, which amps up the fun factor to 11. Yes, the CX-50 is based on CX-5's front-wheel-drive platform, but Mazda's driving signature still shines through. This sleek and rugged-looking compact SUV feels alive and nimble in the corners, with a precise and talkative steering that has no place in a small family hauler.
Still, the CX-50 is also scaled for the great outdoors. Mazda's i-ACTIV AWD system provides plenty of traction, while the higher ground clearance over the CX-5 (8.6 vs. 7.5 inches) allows it to overcome higher obstacles. It can tow up to 3,500 pounds (2.5 Turbo), which is frankly ridiculous for a compact SUV.
Much like its bigger brother, the CX-50 is available in hybrid form, though with the same 2.5-liter powertrain as the Toyota RAV4. For those wanting more gusto, the 2.5-liter turbocharged unit is certainly the pick of the bunch. It makes 256 hp on 93-octane fuel, enough for a spirited 0-60 time of 6.4 seconds.
2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Alfa Romeo discontinued the high-performance Stelvio Quadrofoglio in the U.S. last year. It's a shame, because it was the most fun-to-drive Italian SUV north of the Purosangue and Urus. Super-responsive and sharp, almost like a sports car, the Stelvio Quadrofoglio showed that you can have a lot of fun in an SUV. It even had a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from Ferrari, good for 505 hp. 0-60: 3.6 seconds. Top speed: 176 mph. Supercar territory.
While the lack of a Quadrofoglio variant in 2025 makes us sad, the current AWD Stelvio with a turbo-four popper remains as one of the best-driving SUVs currently on sale. With 280 hp on tap, the 2.0-liter unit propels the attractive SUV to 60 in just 5.5 seconds. Crucially, the 2025 Stelvio drives like a genuine sports car. I remember being stunned by its aggressive turn-in — an SUV has no right rotating that well around corners. Alfa Romeo did a great job with the chassis balance, creating a blissful SUV to drive. It's really something else.
And yet, the Stelvio is also way more practical than a sports car. Yes, it's not as spacious as its German premium rivals, particularly in the rear, but it should be practical enough for most people. Let's also be real — no other compact SUV looks as good. Alfa Romeo's design language is at its best here, turning an otherwise boring SUV shape into an exotic-looking vehicle.