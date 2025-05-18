12 SUVs That Are Fun To Drive

The thought of a performance SUV is often met with disgust in enthusiast circles. On paper, at least, they make a lot of sense, offering practicality and engagement in one neat package. Mom and dad won't need an additional sports car to satisfy their enthusiast dreams — the performance SUV can do all that and still get the kids to school on time.

Advertisement

But how could a car as heavy as a tank and high as a skyscraper ever be fun to drive? After all, with everything else being equal, a performance sedan will be quicker and handle better. It will also be more engaging to drive, as more weight hurts agility and responsiveness — you simply can't beat physics. Adding lightweight sports cars to the mix makes the performance-SUV picture even gloomier.

However, after driving many new SUVs, I've noticed that with each new generation, they have become increasingly fun to throw around corners. New suspension tech. Trick differentials. Smart electronics. All these upgrades have helped the SUV reach higher handling and engagement standards. I've been truly amazed at the grip and agility on offer in some. Let's go over 12 recent fun-to-drive SUVs, from performance-oriented models to affordable family haulers.

Advertisement